Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published May 2, 2022)

Regional fishing reports available from the DNR in preparation for opener

Anglers looking for local information before the Saturday, May 14, fishing opener for walleye, bass, northern pike and trout in lakes can gain local knowledge by looking at regional fishing reports from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The regional fishing reports include details about waters throughout each region and can be found on the DNR website.

‘Catch’ the fun of shore fishing this season

Want to go fishing but don’t have a boat? No problem — the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has two instructional videos on how to catch fish from shore. The videos can be found on the DNR website under “Methods." Shore Fishing 101 covers general shore fishing basics and Shore Fishing 102 focuses on river fishing from shore.

For those fishing in the Twin Cities area, the DNR has a map of accessible piers and shore fishing locations, and lakes stocked with fish at the DNR’s Fishing in the Neighborhood page. For fishing locations across the entire state, the DNR has a map of fishing piers and shore fishing locations on the DNR website.

Removing lake plants could require a permit

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds lakeshore property owners that a permit may be required to remove aquatic plants. Aquatic plants provide food and shelter for fish, ducks and other wildlife. They also stabilize the lake bottom, which helps maintain water clarity and protect shorelines from erosion by absorbing energy from waves and ice.

Specific regulations govern what situations require permits for aquatic plant removal. Regulations and a guide to aquatic plants can be found on the DNR website. To apply for a permit, visit the DNR’s permitting and reporting system.

On a related note, the DNR frequently receives questions about devices that generate water current to blast muck and plants away. These devices have various trade names but the DNR refers to them generically as hydraulic jets and they cannot be used in any way that disturbs the bottom of the lake or uproots plants.

DNR webinars cover wild rice management, fishing lures

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune into upcoming webinars that will discuss wild rice management and fishing lures.

The first, on wild rice management, will be at noon Wednesday, May 4. Minnesota has more natural wild rice than any other state in the nation. The webinar will share some of the DNR’s common wild rice management techniques and highlight success stories.

The second webinar, on DNR staff favorite fishing lures, will be at noon Wednesday, May 11. As the fishing season opener nears for many of Minnesota’s game fish, DNR staff members will share some of their top picks for fishing lures and how to use them.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars each Wednesday through May 25, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.