Fishing regulations available in Hmong, Karen, Somali, Spanish (published May 2, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has translated the state’s 2022 fishing regulations into Hmong, Karen, Somali, and Spanish. This marks the second year that people have access to Minnesota’s fishing regulations in these four languages.

“We are continuing the important work of providing essential information about fishing in Minnesota to a broader group of people who are interested in fishing,” said Jeff Ledermann, DNR education and skills team supervisor. “In addition to the regulations posted online, we have printed copies available for community members who request them.”

The DNR translated the regulation booklets into the four most commonly spoken languages, apart from English, in Minnesota. The translated booklets are available in digital format on the DNR website and in print at locations where they are likely to be in demand, including at select DNR offices, at license vendors and at some Minnesota state parks.

People can request that a free copy of the English, Hmong, Karen, Somali or Spanish regulation booklets be mailed to them by calling the DNR’s Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 or by emailing [email protected].

The DNR Information Center also offers interpretation in more than 200 languages and provides information in alternative formats for individuals with disabilities. For TTY/TDD communication contact us through the Minnesota Relay Service at 711 or 800-627-3529.