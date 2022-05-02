Applications now being accepted for Washington Research Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowships
10 Fellows will be selected for three-year projects addressing unmet public needs in natural sciences and engineering
As the program continues to grow, we are seeing just how much impact the fellows' research is making in science.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The application for Washington Research Foundation (WRF) Postdoctoral Fellowships beginning in 2023 is now open.
WRF Postdoctoral Fellows carry out projects of their own design at eligible research institutions in Washington state. Fellows receive three years of funding to progress innovative research with the potential for significant public impact in natural sciences and engineering fields.
Proposals must be submitted by June 26, 2022, and are screened by a committee of academic and industry experts with research experience across multiple scientific disciplines. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed in September, and the selected Fellows will begin their projects throughout 2023.
Eva Nichols, Ph.D., began her WRF Postdoctoral Fellowship this year in the genome sciences department at the University of Washington.
“Right now, I'm trying to figure out how to label any cell type I want without antibodies and without sectioning,” said Nichols. “What I'm working toward would be a huge boon to 3D pathology efforts, because it would theoretically enable us to target any kind of cell or disease biomarker in a patient's biopsy sample while preserving 3D structures. WRF's support is critical because my work is resource intensive and brings together multiple areas of expertise—and methods that aren't in my department's wheelhouse. It's awesome to have WRF's support in helping me get what I need for my research.”
Meher Antia, Ph.D., WRF’s director of grant programs, said, “It’s very exciting that WRF is now recruiting for our sixth cohort of postdoctoral fellows. As the program continues to grow, we are seeing just how much impact the fellows' research is making in science.”
Public information sessions will take place via Zoom on May 9 and June 3 to provide additional guidance and answer questions from prospective applicants and principal investigators. Links to the sessions, to be held at 2 p.m. and 10 a.m. (Pacific) respectively, will be added to WRF’s website in the coming days. Questions can be submitted in advance to postdoc@wrfseattle.org.
About Washington Research Foundation:
Washington Research Foundation (WRF) supports research and scholarship in Washington state, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies.
WRF was founded in 1981 to assist universities and other nonprofit research institutions in Washington with the commercialization and licensing of their technologies. WRF is one of the foremost technology transfer and grant-making organizations in the nation, having earned more than $445 million in licensing revenue for the University of Washington and providing over $131 million in grants to the state's research institutions to date.
