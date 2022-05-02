CABO PLATINUM ANNOUNCES TWO NEW LUXURY VILLA VACATION RENTALS IN CABO SAN LUCAS
Stunning Rentals in the Exclusive Gated Enclaves of Palmilla and Pedregal
Cabo Platinum is thrilled to bring these two exclusive properties to discerning travelers everywhere”CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabo Platinum announces two new villas, Casa Fish and “The Cliff House,” to their award-winning collection of luxury vacation rentals. The in-house team carefully selected each property to create experiences that offer all the amenities of a resort, the utmost privacy of a home, and the five-star hotel services provided by the Cabo Platinum concierge. The 4400 square foot Casa Fish resides in the prestigious Caleta enclave in Palmilla, a quick golf ride to the One & Only Palmilla. Located in the gated community of Pedregal, The Cliff House features almost 11,000 square feet with panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean to the Sea of Cortez.
— Mishan Andre, Owner
“Cabo Platinum is thrilled to bring these two exclusive properties to discerning travelers everywhere,” says Mishan Andre, owner of Cabo Platinum. “Their locations are steps away from the destination’s best beaches and local culture while offering our guests heartstopping views during their vacation.”
Casa Fish: After purchasing in 2017, the owner invested another $1 million USD to raise the bar and improve the spanish-style villa with an outdoor bar and luxurious amenities and finishes. The resort-like home offers the ideal vacation space for families, couples, and groups. The house features four bedrooms, each with private en-suite bathrooms for the utmost privacy, an additional two half baths, an open concept chef’s kitchen, office, and entertainment space: a 40-foot lap pool and jacuzzi complete the secluded and luxurious tropical atmosphere. The home is second row from the beach and a short walk from the exclusive Palmilla sand. Located in the exclusive, gated community of Caleta Palmilla, a short golf cart trip brings guests to the on-site spa services at the One & Only Palmilla. Additionally, the Shoppes at Palmilla provides guests with various dining choices, art galleries, shopping, and a seasonal weekly organic market. Rates begin at $3000 per night, with a minimum three-night stay. The price includes daily breakfast chef service (food cost extra) and butler service for the entire visit.
The Cliff House: Located on a cliff with sweeping views of the Pedregal Beach and the Pacific Ocean, vacationers can enjoy the solitude of a contemporary four-bedroom with four and a half baths, three of which have a private terrace. The modern coastal interiors, designed by Cabo Platinum Interiors, feature plush conversation areas in front of a fire or reading and game nook. A heated pool and a hot tub create the perfect outdoor living experience outside the oversized wraparound terrace. Enjoy a morning yoga session on one of the five terraces and head to the sauna, contemplating the waves from the inset picture windows. A quick five-minute ride from the bustling downtown of Cabo San Lucas, residents and tourists hob-nob at local restaurants, clubs, and shopping districts. Rates begin at $2200 per night and include daily butler service, housekeeping, and a personal concierge.
About Cabo Platinum:
Cabo Platinum is an award-winning villa rental, real estate, property management, interior design, and concierge service in Los Cabos, Mexico. Established in 2011, family-owned Cabo Platinum offers a collection of carefully selected and curated private villas for discerning travelers. The luxury company offers concierge and estate managers in-depth and personal knowledge of the area while providing bespoke vacation and travel plans. These experiences can include private air transportation, yacht charters, personal chefs, excursions, reservations, and more. Visit the website or social media: Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, and Twitter.
