Governor Abbott Celebrates National Day Of Prayer At Governor’s Prayer Breakfast In Round Rock

May 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Governor's Prayer Breakfast in Round Rock in honor of the National Day of Prayer. During the breakfast, the Governor highlighted the power of prayer in our everyday lives and for our communities. The Governor also presented a proclamation recognizing Thursday, May 5th as A Day of Prayer in the State of Texas.

"The most powerful thing a person can say is that they are praying for you – and Texans are notorious prayer warriors, praying for the safety and success of their communities and our state," said Governor Abbott. "Where two or more are gathered in His name, God is with us – through good times and bad. As we look to God during times of grief or need, we must also remember to pray with thanksgiving for our many blessings, and I thank God that we live in a state and country where we have the freedom to honor this National Day of Prayer."

The Governor's Prayer Breakfast is an affiliate of the National Day of Prayer, an annual interfaith observance that seeks to mobilize unified public prayer for America. Learn more about National Day Of Prayer.

 

