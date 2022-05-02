Enderbook: The Social App for Minecrafters
There is a new social app taking the digital world by storm, with the unlikeliest of genre niches as its foundation—Minecraft!
— Ian Rand McKenzie, Founder & Creator
Enderbook allows fans of Minecraft to connect on a central hub that is centred around inclusivity and creativity. Any Minecrafter can share without gatekeeping or unfair moderation, which are issues that plague most modern social platforms.
The Enderbook platform is dedicated to the love of Minecraft. It’s a place to share your creations, initiate trades through our chat feature, epic adventure timelines, and much more. And you get a cool visual timeline of your entire server history!
“Minecraft is about creating,” said Ian Rand McKenzie, the founder and creator. “When you create something, you want to share it. Sharing is about expressing yourself… with people you care about”
You can sign up, post any type of content from Minecraft like books, or your favourite base, or follow someone you like on the server! For more advanced players, if you make map art, you can post those too.
If you need gear on the fly you can design kits. Make comments, like posts and comments, and follow your favourite players. You can even trade your Minecraft creations! It truly is a hub of creativity and passion for all Minecrafters and Endermen alike.
Enderbook is a place to trade your kits, share your favourite block game creations, chat with other Minecrafters, and create a timeline of your adventures. Create your account for free today!
