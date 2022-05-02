Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,013 in the last 365 days.

Enderbook: The Social App for Minecrafters

Enderbook: The Social Platform for Minecrafters

Enderbook Official Logo

There is a new social app taking the digital world by storm, with the unlikeliest of genre niches as its foundation—Minecraft!

Minecraft is about creating. When you create something, you want to share it. Sharing is about expressing yourself… with people you care about”
— Ian Rand McKenzie, Founder & Creator
VANCOUVER ISLAND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a new social app taking the digital world by storm, with the unlikeliest of genre niches as its foundation—Minecraft!

Enderbook allows fans of Minecraft to connect on a central hub that is centred around inclusivity and creativity. Any Minecrafter can share without gatekeeping or unfair moderation, which are issues that plague most modern social platforms.

The Enderbook platform is dedicated to the love of Minecraft. It’s a place to share your creations, initiate trades through our chat feature, epic adventure timelines, and much more. And you get a cool visual timeline of your entire server history!

“Minecraft is about creating,” said Ian Rand McKenzie, the founder and creator. “When you create something, you want to share it. Sharing is about expressing yourself… with people you care about”

You can sign up, post any type of content from Minecraft like books, or your favourite base, or follow someone you like on the server! For more advanced players, if you make map art, you can post those too.

If you need gear on the fly you can design kits. Make comments, like posts and comments, and follow your favourite players. You can even trade your Minecraft creations! It truly is a hub of creativity and passion for all Minecrafters and Endermen alike.

Enderbook is a place to trade your kits, share your favourite block game creations, chat with other Minecrafters, and create a timeline of your adventures. Create your account for free today!

www.Enderbook.com/start

Ian Rand McKenzie
Enderbook
+1 819-414-2069
contact@enderbook.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Enderbook: The Social App for Minecrafters

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.