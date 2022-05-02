Fetal Bovine Serum Market Expected to Reach USD 1,401.23 million in value by 2030: Straits Research

North America is expected to dominate the global fetal bovine serum market. In this regard, historically, in the US, the annual supply of FBS was estimated at over 300,000L, which was reduced to 200,000L in 2017 owing to the changing policies and various environmental factors. The North American fetal bovine serum market is majorly driven by leading pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, many favorable government policies for research, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which has increased the demand for the new drugs. Additionally, high spending on research and well-developed healthcare infrastructure will support the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fetal Bovine Serum market was valued at USD 879.9 million in 2021, according to the new report of Straits Research. It is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2022 to 2030. Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is used in cell culture media by academic and industry researchers and scientists in manufacturing contexts for studies such as biotechnology research/production, vaccine manufacturing, cloning, and animal diagnostics. Growth factors, proteins, trace minerals, vitamins, and hormones are all present in fetal bovine serum, a complex collection of biomolecules.

Key Insights

The fetal bovine serum market was valued at USD 879.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 1401.23 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.69%.

and is anticipated to generate , growing at a CAGR of 5.69%. By types, the market is divided into charcoal stripped, stem cells, dialyzed, inactivated, and others. The stem cells thruster has acquired the largest market share in 2021 out of all the segments.

Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, cell culture, immunoassay, and others. In 2021, the cell culture segment acquired 38.45% of the market share.

of the market share. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as research and academic institutions, diagnostics labs, pharmaceuticals, and other industries.

America and Europe are the two of the most dominant markets for fetal bovine serum . These markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% and 4.45%, respectively.

Increasing application in Cell-based Pharmaceutical Research to Upsurge the Fetal Bovine Serum Market

During the last decades, the demand for new drugs has increased. Cell-based screening is the screening under the living cell's background, which delivers more effective and comprehensive information about drugs' mechanism and mode of action. Many different technologies have emerged and are used for cell-based screening and profiling. Fetal bovine serum is widely used in research and development activities. It exceeds cell culture testing standards and is used to promote growth medium. It is used in the research in cell culture medium growth, including biotechnology research, vaccine production, cloning, and in vitro fertilization.

Pharmaceutical research is an expensive activity overall, the use of fetal bovine serum reduces the cost accrued in research. Additionally, it has various advantages, such as a high quantity of hormones, carrier proteins, and macromolecular proteins, which improve the growth of the cells. Vaccines such as Varivax III, a vaccine that protects against varicella virus, and MMRII are produced using the fetal bovine serum as a cell culture growth medium.





Impact of COVID-19

On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the COVID-19 outbreak, a global public health emergency. COVID-19 has affected approximately 210 nations. Governments worldwide have issued country-wide lockdowns and social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the healthcare system from collapsing. Governments have often imposed limitations and bans on medical procedures and elective surgery. These restrictions continue to hinder the growth of many businesses, and the outbreak's immediate impact differs by industry.

Due to the global implementation of lockdown, the distribution, production, and supply chain have all been impacted. Fetal bovine serum-based VTM has shown to be compatible with various clinical assays, including PCR, direct antigen testing, and culture, allowing many tests to be performed on the same sample. As a result, the market for fetal bovine serum is predicted to expand rapidly.

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market: Segmentation

By Types

Charcoal Stripped

Stem Cells

Dialyzed

Inactivated

Others

By Application

Drug Discovery

Cell Culture

Immunoassay

Others

By End-User

Research and Academic Institutions

Diagnostics Labs

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

List of Key Players

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck (Sigma Aldrich) Corporation

Biowest

Peak Serum

Biological Industries

Tissue Culture Biologicals

RMBIO

PAN-Biotech GmbH

Bovogen Biologicals Pty. Ltd

Nucleus Biologics

Market News

Merck KgAA has announced a EUR 28 million (equivalent to USD 26.8 million) investment to expand a single-use assembly production line at its Life Science Center in Molsheim, France, in March 2021.

has announced a EUR 28 million (equivalent to USD 26.8 million) investment to expand a single-use assembly production line at its Life Science Center in Molsheim, France, in March 2021. In July 2017, GE Healthcare and Oritain launched a testing service for combating serum fraud.

News



Increasing Application in Cell Culture Likely to Escalate the Fetal Bovine Serum Market





Trending Reports

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: Information by Supply Chain (Cold Chain and Non-Cold Chain), Type of Services (Transportation, Warehousing), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market: Information by Type (Stem Cell Culture Media, Serum-Free Media), End-User (Pharma and Biotech Companies), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Drug Discovery Service Market: Information by Type (Pharmacokinetics), Process (Target Validation), Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, End User (Pharmaceutical Companies),and Region — 2020-2029





