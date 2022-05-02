Submit Release
Bancorp 34, Inc. Announces Relocation of Headquarters to Scottsdale, Arizona

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCQB:BCTF)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, BANCORP 34, INC., May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCQB: BCTF), the parent company for Bank 34, announces that it has received the approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to relocate the bank’s corporate headquarters from Alamogordo, New Mexico to Scottsdale, Arizona. The change will not impact operations.


ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bank 34 has four full-service community bank branches, one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties in the cities of Alamogordo and Las Cruces in southern New Mexico and two in Maricopa County, Arizona in the cities of Scottsdale and Peoria.

