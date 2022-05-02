Demand for Global HVAC Controls Market Size & Share Worth USD 27340.5 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% Growth | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[202+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global HVAC Controls Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 15182.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 27340.5 million by 2028, with a CAGR of approximately 10.3% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their strategies, sales, and revenues are Honeywell International Inc (US), Johnson Controls (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Carrier Global Corporation (US), Emerson Electric (US), Trane Technologies Plc (Ireland), Lennox (US), Delta Controls (Canada), Distech Controls (Canada), KMC Controls (US), Daikin Industries (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Jackson Systems (US), and OJ Electronics (Denmark), among others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "HVAC Controls Market By System (Temperature Control Systems, Ventilation Control Systems, Humidity Control Systems, and Integrated Control Systems), By Components (Sensors, Controllers, and Controlled Devices), By Implementation Type (New Construction, and Retrofit), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global HVAC Controls Market size & share was witnessed US$ 15182.9 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around US$ 27340.5 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are HVAC Controls? How big is the HVAC Controls Market?

Market Overview:

HVAC control is a method of controlling the operation of air conditioning and heating systems. It is essentially a control system with a sensing device that compares real states, such as temperature, to a goal state. Rapid industrialization has resulted in an increase in demand for heating and cooling equipment in various industries such as mining and power generation, as well as an increase in energy bills and strict regulations based on environmental norms, which have forced various commercial organizations and industries to install HVAC controls in their operating areas, are some of the major factors driving the market's growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 15182.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 27340.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.3% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Honeywell International Inc (US), Johnson Controls (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Carrier Global Corporation (US), Emerson Electric (US), Trane Technologies Plc (Ireland), Lennox (US), Delta Controls (Canada), Distech Controls (Canada), KMC Controls (US), Daikin Industries (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Jackson Systems (US), and OJ Electronics (Denmark), among others Key Segment By System, Component, Implementation Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global HVAC Controls Market: Dynamics

The emergence of IoT-enabled HVAC systems

The surge in demand for simple-to-use remote access control systems has resulted in a significant increase in HVAC system investments by commercial, industrial, and residential end-users. This increase in investment has resulted in the development of advanced HVAC control systems with numerous sensors, which will contribute to the market's growth in the future years. The development of residential, commercial, and industrial building infrastructure has significantly boosted the demand for HVAC controllers. Moreover, growing urbanization in developing economies such as India, China, Mexico, Brazil, and others is predicted to accelerate the expansion of the industrial sector, which, in turn, is expected to raise demand for HAVC control in the coming years.

Similarly, governments all across the world are assisting in the construction of industrial infrastructure. During the projected period, this is expected to drive the growth of the HVAC control market. However, limited HVAC control adoption is hampered by a lack of understanding among end-users, the complexity of upgrading existing HVAC systems, and changes in raw material prices.

The HVAC Controls Market is segregated based on System (Temperature Control Systems, Ventilation Control Systems, Humidity Control Systems, and Integrated Control Systems), Components (Sensors, Controllers, and Controlled Devices), Implementation Type (New Construction, and Retrofit), and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial).



HVAC Controls Market: Segmentation Analysis

The HVAC Controls Market is segregated based on System, Component, Implementation Type, and Application.

During the predicted period, the temperature and humidity control system segment held the greatest share

Based on System, the global market is distinguished into Temperature Control Systems, Ventilation Control Systems, Humidity Control Systems, and Integrated Control Systems. Based on Components, the global market is distinguished into Sensors, Controllers, and Controlled Devices. Based on Implementation Type, the global market is distinguished into New Construction, and Retrofit. Based on Application, the global market is distinguished into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial.

HVAC Controls Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of COVID-19, the sector has been dealt a significant blow, with both supply and demand declining at the same time. As a result of the present COVID-19 outbreak, the market's growth has slowed. It is difficult to obtain HVAC equipment and other control components as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused widespread disruptions in the global supply chain. Consequently, the predicted growth of the HVAC controls market across a wide range of application areas is likely to be muted. Given that social distance is the most efficient method of limiting the spread of the disease, many HVAC businesses are being forced to close their doors, lay off employees, or move to a remote operating model.

When it comes to the HVAC industry, the Covid-19 issue has had an impact on the supply chain. The majority of HVAC control system key components, such as HVAC equipment, sensors, and controlled equipment, are manufactured in the Asia-Pacific area. Using the COVID-19 scenario, it was discovered that the region was overly reliant on crucial raw commodities from countries such as China, India, and the United States. Due mostly to the country's lengthy history of manufacturing HVAC devices and replacement components, this is the case. It has had a substantial impact on HVAC control manufacturers around Asia Pacific as a result of the suspension of activities in China and other Asia-Pacific nations. In light of the aforementioned, production has been curtailed, resulting in a significant reduction in the amount of raw materials used by the company.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global HVAC Controls market include -

Honeywell International Inc (US)

Johnson Controls (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens (Germany)

Carrier Global Corporation (US)

Emerson Electric (US)

Trane Technologies Plc (Ireland)

Lennox (US)

Delta Controls (Canada)

Distech Controls (Canada)

KMC Controls (US)

Daikin Industries (Japan)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Jackson Systems (US)

OJ Electronics (Denmark)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to our research analyst's study, the HVAC Controls market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.3%.

The HVAC Controls market was valued at around US$ 15,182.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 27,340.5 million, by 2028.

Based on System segment, the temperature and humidity management system segment dominated during the forecast period. The segment's substantial market share is due to increased global usage of HVAC equipment.

Based on Component segment, the sensors component segment would grow the fastest during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the APAC dominated the HVAC controls market throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for energy-efficient products is driving the APAC HVAC control market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top five global HVAC Controls players?

How will the market look like in five years?

What are the HVAC Controls market's drivers and restraints?

Which region's market will increase the most?

What will the HVAC Controls market's CAGR and size be during the forecast period?

Which area offers the greatest benefit to the global market?

What are the business risks, and how will the current situation affect growth and market perception?

Regional Dominance:

During the projection period, the Asia Pacific market led the total industry. During the projected period, the regional market is expected to maintain its dominance. The expansion is being ascribed to rising demand from emerging economies such as China and India. Furthermore, increased disposable income, along with the availability of low-cost systems in these nations, is expected to increase regional rivalry. During the projection period, North America is expected to grow rapidly. Over the years, the regional HVAC equipment market has stabilized. The necessity to replace or upgrade existing aged systems with newer control systems, on the other hand, is expected to boost market expansion in the region.

Another important driver of predicted growth is an increase in the percentage of smart houses, notably in the United States. Furthermore, the region is defined by the existence of manufacturers, OEMs, and a sizable customer base. Companies based in the region, such as Honeywell International, Nest, and Johnson Controls, are significantly contributing to the market's growth.

Recent Developments

Carrier introduced the WeatherExpert series of rooftop units, which include real variable-speed cooling capacity and control. These models include the variable-speed 48JC gas/electric and 50JC electric/electric versions, which can alter cooling capacity by up to 105 percent of typical capacity. In 2020, Honeywell and SAP Se have collaborated to improve building performance through the use of integrated cloud-based business and operational technology data, which will provide corporate, and real estate owners, as well as building operators, with aggregated financial and operational intelligence for their portfolios.

The global HVAC Controls market is segmented as follows:

By System

Temperature Control Systems

Ventilation Control Systems

Humidity Control Systems

Integrated Control Systems

By Component

Sensors

Controllers and Controlled Devices

By Implementation Type

New Construction

Retrofit

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



