/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Complementary & Alternative Cancer Treatment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2027.



Confluence of several factors including improved patient outcome, increased evidence for CAM-based cancer care and rising prevalence of cancer, is propelling the market growth.





Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 117 Figures spread through 189 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Complementary & Alternative Cancer Treatment Market - Forecast to 2027’’





Key Market Insights

As per the intervention type outlook, the health supplement intervention type is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment

Based on the indication outlook, breast cancer is expected to dominate the 2021 complementary & alternative cancer treatment market in terms of revenue share

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global complementary & alternative cancer treatment market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period

Akesis Oncology, The Stram Center, ZenHeal wellness Private Limited, COH HoldCo Inc., Pellegrino Healing Center, Aurora Health Care, Saskatoon Naturopathic Medicine Inc., St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Synthesis Clinic, and Abramson Cancer Center among others, are some of the key players in the complementary & alternative cancer treatment market





Intervention Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Acupuncture or Acupressure

Reiki or Therapeutic/ Healing Touch

Yoga

Tai Chi or Qi Gong

Hormone Therapies

Health Supplements

Emotional & Spiritual Healing

Others

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA





