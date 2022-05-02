DEI Coach Sacha Thompson Shines the Light on Mental Health and Stress in the Workplace for Marginalized People

Sacha Thompson, The Equity Equation DEI Pioneer Sacha Thompson of The Equity Equation DEI After 5

The journey is never easy but with having the right people in your corner, your Circle of Support - can make it manageable. Know that you are not alone. We are in this together.” — Sacha Thompson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this year the theme is "Back to Basics. Sacha Thompson, Diversity Equity Inclusion coach knows from experience that for many African Americans just walking in the door at work is a stressor. A recent article in Forbes Magazine showed that, “39% of Hispanic workers and 30% of African-American workers felt alienated from coworkers, compared to 26% for white workers.” Pressures from the job combined with pressures from the pandemic can be overwhelming.

Ms. Thompson has the answer for people of color who face these struggles. Sacha has given life-changing instruction to many from her thriving company. The Equity Equation LLC is a diversity coaching and consulting firm that focuses on removing barriers and building a more inclusive world. Ms. Thompson’s sustainable impact is felt in the corporate arena, including Fortune 500 companies, over the past 20 years. Her much sought after coaching acumen includes group and one on one sessions. This powerful woman of color holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University. In addition, Sacha is a certified professional diversity coach and The 4 Stages of Psychological Safety certified coach.

Statistics tell us that about 25% of African Americans seek mental health care, compared to 40% of whites. For most people of color seeking help with their mental issues is a taboo. African Americans need to feel comfortable opening up without feeling judged as weak or inferior. Getting help from a sensitive coach who can directly relate on a personal level is the key to finding freedom from bondage. Sacha’s desire to help others stems from her own experiences as BIPOC (Black Indigenous Person of Color) in a white male dominated setting. She has learned how to level the playing field.

Ms. Thompson has launched a provocative podcast titled, DEI After 5 with Sacha, which highlights interviews with exciting knowledgeable guests who share their pearls of wisdom with the audience. Sacha also created a workbook, “The 30 Days to Discovering Your Path to Self-Care” to help you find your way to a healthier, more balanced life. According to Sacha, “The journey is never easy but with having the right people in your corner, your Circle of Support - can make it manageable. As a coach, I am your trusted partner in getting you to a better place. Know that you are not alone. We are in this together.”

