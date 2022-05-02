Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market is expected to reach USD 25.1 Billion by 2029| Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Industry Value, Share, Overview and Forecast

Companies Profiled in Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market are Ecolab, Inc., Bayer, Syngenta, Cook’s Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control, Anticimex, Bayer Crop Science, Koppert, WUR, Marrone Bio Innovation, Certis USA LLC, Dow Chemical, BASF, and among others

As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the agri natural enemy pest control market is estimated at USD 16.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.0%



Agricultural intensification is gaining momentum to meet the global food requirements and adapt to the rapidly changing demands. Change in land use and effects of climate change are necessitating the adoption of agri natural enemy pest control, which significantly help enhance farming systems.

The biological control of arthropods, weeds, and diseases promote the stability and diversity of agricultural communities and aid in reducing synthetic inputs. Moreover, the implementation of agri natural enemy pest control helps manage all residues of conventional pesticides with bio-pesticides. These factors are attracting consumers, thereby accelerating the growth of the agri natural enemy pest control market.

List Of Key Players Covered in Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market are:

Ecolab, Inc.

Bayer

Syngenta

Cook’s Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control

Anticimex

Bayer Crop Science

Koppert

WUR

Marrone Bio Innovation

Certis USA LLC

Dow Chemical

BASF

Key Takeaways from the Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Study

Steady demand for conventional pesticides is likely to be negatively impacted by an upsurge in the popularity of agri natural enemy pest control method.

As of 2017, nearly 93 countries have laid natural farming regulations. Governments are undertaking initiatives for sustainable agriculture by funding research programs that identify pests and analyze the most appropriate control agents.

Adoption of natural and greener products is expected to increase on pace in line with growing government’s sustainable development projects.

Formulations of products for long-term stability could give impetus to the agri natural enemy pest control market growth.

Registration of products remains a big hurdle for key players in the agri natural enemy pest control market. Market players are expected to strategize accordingly and collaborate with regulatory bodies to ease the registration process of biological products.

Leading players in the agri natural enemy pest control market are likely to offer not only products but also allied services.

As compared to developing regions, the sales of agri natural enemy pest control are projected to be higher in countries of North America, Europe, and Oceania.





“Growing consumer awareness regarding adverse effects of chemical pesticides on human health as well as the environment favors the agri natural enemy pest control market fundamentally. As today’s consumers are ready to spend more on food crops that are chemical-free or organic, manufacturers should be looking at a period of sustained demand,” says the research analyst.

Emerging Market Players to Play a Crucial Role in Product Development

Products required for agri natural enemy pest control varies from region to region, depending upon the local biodiversity. Thus, domestic players in the agri natural enemy pest control market is likely to perform a significant role in formulating biological products that are suitable for a particular area or country, depending on their climatic conditions.

Many leading companies are strategizing to collaborate with local and emerging market players in the agri natural enemy pest control market.

Strengthening the supply chain is essential for emerging players to sustain in the intensely competitive market.

One of the vital factors for emerging players is to study the regional biodiversity and increase the effectiveness of agri natural enemy pest control products for that particular region. Thus, strategic investments in research and enhanced marketing techniques are needed to strengthen the market position. Besides, companies must focus on improving the efficiency of their products for large-scale agricultural purposes.

Detailed Table of Content:

Market Overview Market Taxonomy Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Key Market Trends Top selling Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control product analysis Technology advancement in Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control

Key Success Factors Go To Market strategy Service framework model Analysis Product innovation Customer educational programs – Pest issues and basic biology of pest

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market - Pricing Analysis Regional Pricing Analysis By Control Agents Pricing Break-up Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn ) Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029 Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2021 Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2029 Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Market Background Macro-Economic Factors Global GDP Growth Outlook Global Per capita Disposable Income Global Urbanization growth matrix Growth Climate Change Growth in Middle Class Global rise in Pest Intolerance Index Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact Top Companies Historical Growth Global Per capita Disposable Income Global Urbanization Growth Outlook Value Chain Service Providers Product Distributors Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunity Analysis







TOC Continued…!

