Noodle Station “Will Tell Jokes for Noodz” Comedy Show Continues to be a Big Success

Mitchel Zelman, co-owner of Noodle Station Noodle Station Comedy Night, "Will Tell Jokes for Noodz"

Comedian Abby Ballin returns to host comedy show at Fort Lauderdale restaurant Noodle Station.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noodle Station, a Fort Lauderdale restaurant known for noodle bowls, bao, and beer, recently hosted another segment of “Will Tell Jokes for Noodz” – Presented by @aballincomedy. The April, 9th 2022 event featured a laugh-out-loud lineup of comedians, including comedian Abby Ballin who hosted the show.

The fast-casual Asian restaurant, known for its build-your-own-bowl concept, has been continuously partnering up with Ballin over the last two years to introduce upcoming comedians to noodle fans and for fans to try Noodle Station’s award-winning food.

“A night of amazing food making the stuffed belly laughter among the crowd even more tasteful. Our comedy nights have been a huge success with our customers and we hope to continue to bring everyone together,” said Mitchel Zelman, co-owner of Noodle Station.

Along with Ballin, Noodle Station has hosted Will Tell Jokes for Noodz several times. Most recent comedians: Al D, Brett Morris, Corey Brodsky, Creighton Bayer, Randi Ross, and Sarah Kenny all performed featured acts. With headliner, Pookie F Baby, rounding the roster for the event.

“Noodle Station is excited to host another Will Tell Jokes for Noodz comedy show for all to enjoy,” added Mitch Zelman.

Bowls at Noodle Station include a diner’s choice of broth (chicken-oyster-ginger, pork-based tonkatsu, or sweet potato veggies), noodle base (soba, udon, ramen, veggie, sweet potato glass, and others), and protein (such as chicken, pulled pork, brisket, or tofu). Noodle Station also serves bao, a dish similar to an Asian taco, as well as beer and wine.

For more information about Will Tell Jokes for Noodz, visit Noodle Station’s Facebook or Instagram.

More about Noodle Station

Noodle Station, located at 3045 N. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, opened in January 2020 and has since become a favorite for local diners and celebrity food critics. In addition to being featured on the Food Network, the restaurant has been featured on Hungry Black Man, Josiah Eats, and Chase Creative on YouTube.

For more information, please visit https://eatnoodlestation.com/ or call (954) 990-5460.

More about Abby Ballin

Abby Ballin is a comedian from NYC who now calls South Florida home. She is a photographer during the day and a comedian at night, producing her own shows, including Will Tell Jokes for Noodz.