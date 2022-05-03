NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR, says it's not always easy for companies to create high-quality, relevant, and engaging content for every social media channel they are utilizing. To overcome that type of challenge, most companies tend to rely on reposting content from customers, other creators, and even brands to fill in social calendars while still providing valuable content consistently. In fact, according to research, reposting content is a very popular option in terms of sharing information, interesting trends, as well as funny images with an audience, without having to stay creative consistently. Instagram's hashtag #repost has millions of posts tagged with it alone. However, as of this year, Instagram will no longer be rewarding any content that's going to be reposted on the platform. That means, companies have to get ready to operate under the new changes on the platform.

Original content

In April 2022, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, announced on Twitter that Instagram was going to be ranking the content for originality. That means if a user decides to create something from scratch, they're going to get a lot more credit inside the algorithm, compared to if the same person is sharing something that they found somewhere else online. On the surface this might seem fair, since companies tend to do a lot of original research and studies. That means they should be getting rewarded by the algorithm and getting their content ranked a lot higher compared to someone that's going to be re-posting that same research or study.

User experience

Torossian adds this new algorithm change coming from Instagram is also going to be a very positive experience for the platform's users. Most users of the platform don't want to see the same content over and over again on their fees, which makes their fields look cluttered. Every time they scroll down, most users want to see fresh and new posts. However, it's not always easy to define originality. For example, if a company creates an original branded video, and here's that video to YouTube, is it going to be considered reposted content if the same video is shared on Instagram.

Rules

Plenty of users had a lot of questions about this new change to the algorithm on Instagram, and most Siri made a response to clear things up. According to him, as long as a company has created a piece of content, it is going to be considered to be original content. The same thing is true even if that piece of content is edited on a platform outside of Instagram, and then it's important to the platform through the gallery on a smartphone. Although identifying original content is going to be difficult, the platform will be improving its identification capabilities in the future.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR.

Media Contact: Ronn Torossian, 212-999-5585

