GenieMD and LiPH Solutions Announce Collaboration to Provide Telehealth Services in Underserved Schools.
Ensuring every child has access to care.
GenieMD, Inc ("GenieMD"), a provider of a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based, mobile-first, virtual care platform and MAG Solutions Inc ("MAG") (aka LiPH), a leading innovator focused on addressing the needs of disadvantaged people who cannot afford or get accessible care, have announced a partnership that leverages the GenieMD virtual care platform to be deployed in school districts within some of the largest underserved communities.
— Tracy Grace, EVP and Chief Nursing Officer of MAG Global Holdings, Inc.
“We are thrilled and excited to partner with MAG to offer our telehealth solution to over 4000 schools in many underserved communities in the country. Health care in any corner of the world must of accessible and affordable to all.” Said Dr. Soheil Saadat, Founder and CEO GenieMD, “We are grateful for the support of General Motors, The Citizen Education Fund and Rainbow Push Coalition for their generous support of this extremely valuable program where students at these schools will have access to care when they need it.”
GenieMD, was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Technology Innovation Leader across the North America Virtual Care Industry, provides a complete end-to-end, modular, customizable and scalable virtual care platform, inclusive of Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) coupled with clinical services via GenieMD Medical Group. GenieMD collaborates with their client partners to extend care from the providers brick-n-mortar presence to the home with a specific focus on moving the patient from an awareness to wellness.
“The how and what of our company is to reduce the disparities in healthcare, while enriching the lives of people around the world by providing safe, secure access to a patient centered virtual experience along with providing faster, more reliable Healthcare and humanize the patient experience while reaching more people in underserved communities”, said, Tracy Grace, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer of MAG Global Holdings, Inc.
About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, California, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of a modular, scalable, and customizable virtual care platform, inclusive of telehealth, remote patient monitoring, remote therapeutic monitoring, and chronic care management. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is Legitscript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. For more information visit www.genieMD.com or contact bizdev@genieMD.com
About MAG Global Holdings
MAG Global Holdings and its subsidiaries LIPH (Live Integrated Pharmacy & Health), MAG Solutions, and True Grace Pharmaceuticals. We are changing the way you go to the doctor and the way you receive your medications. Our companies comprise a digital health platform covering everything from intake through virtual visits, remote patient monitoring and e-prescribe.
MAG Solutions is the largest distributor of Pharmself 24 automated drug dispensing systems, our machines allow 24/7 access, which allows you to pick up your prescription on your time. True Grace Pharmacy delivers prescriptions anywhere in the United States. The health care industry continues to evolve, and for those who do not have the time or means to visit a physician or urgent care, use an emergency room for their primary care, or obtain pharmacy subscriptions, LIPH has the solution. For more information visit www.themagsolutions.com
