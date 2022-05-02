Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size is Anticipated to Booming at a CAGR of 6.68% by 2030 | BASF, Ineos, Croda

Reports And Data

Macrogol/polyethylene glycol market Key Factors are Increasing growth of food industry and pharmaceutical in emerging economics fuel the growth of industry .

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global macrogol/polyethylene glycol (PEG) market was valued at USD 5667.81 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10,074.39 million by year 2030, at a CAGR of 6.68%. Macrogol have been shown to provide water solubility and biocompatibility in medicines and different applications, and the ability to attach a range of reactive functional groups to the terminal positions of these polymers has greatly increased their utility. For instance, Macrogol 400 is very hydrophilic, which renders it a useful ingredient in drug formulations to augment the solubility and bioavailability of weakly water-soluble drugs.

The pharmaceutical industry is the emerging segment in this industry due to the fact of growing the manufacturing of eye drops and laxatives coupled with the increase of the pharmaceutical industry has improved the use of macrogol as a solvent which will force to increase the market growth in future. Besides, rising demand for water-based coatings and paints for utility in automobile and development industries has additionally elevated the demand for macrogol/polyethylene glycol. This will additionally have an on affect the market positively.

However, the presence of alternatives, for mono ethylene glycol (MEG) and a range of different glycol ethers, will pose a credible risk to the polyethylene glycol industry and negatively affect its future. The stringent environmental protocols associated to the manufacturing of private care and medical products may additionally obstruct the market boom for polyethylene glycol.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1707

Further key findings from the report suggest

The PEG-3350 segment is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This grade is used for short-term relief of constipation as well as for long-term use in constipation of various causes, including in multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease patients (an oftenoverlooked non-motor symptom) as well as constipation caused by pharmaceutical drugs such as opioids and anticholinergics.

Chronic constipation is a common disorder, affecting between 2-35% of the population, according to a recent report from European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences. It is characterized by dry feces and infrequent excretions from the body. Macrogol improves stool frequency and consistency, thus making it a suitable drug to treat chronic constipation.

Key participants include – BASF, Sigma Aldrich, DOW Chemical Company, Lotte Chemical, Ineos, Croda, Liaoning Oxiranchem, Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant, Shanghai Bronkow Chemical, and Oxiteno. BASF is a key player in the macrogol/polyethylene glycol (PEG) market. With a global presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America, Africa & Middle East, the company offers macrogols by the name – ‘Kollisolv’. As of 2018, the company’s total revenue accounted for USD 73.9 billion.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1707

Some key developments in the market:

On 5 August 2021, SINOPEC and BASF announced to expand their Verbund site in Nanjing, China, through a 50-50 joint venture called BASF-YPC Co., Ltd. The project includes the capacity expansion of downstream chemical plants, including a tert-butyl acrylate plant. In addition, the partners will expand their capacities for producing propionic acid, propionic aldehyde, ethyleneamines, ethanolamines, and purified ethylene oxide, and build a new tert-butyl acrylate plant.

On 1 July 2021, Dow announced to invest in incremental, high-return capacity expansions aligned to fast-growing end-markets. The consumer solutions business of the company will have several key projects coming online globally throughout 2021, which will increase the production capacity of a variety of materials, including silicone, polymers, sealants, pressure-sensitive adhesives, and thermally conductive materials, as well as cat-HEC polymers (cationic hydroxyethylcellulose) and PEGs (polyethylene glycols).

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/macrogol-polyethylene-glycol-peg-market

Type (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

PEG 200

PEG 400

PEG 3350

PEG 4000

PEG 6000

PEG 8000

Others

Administration Route (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Oral

Nasogastric

Ophthalmic

Topical

Usage (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Excipient

API

End Use (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical Uses

Veterinary Health

Biotechnology

Biomedical

Other end uses

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1707

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2019–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Take a Look at our Trending Reports by Reports and data:

Demulsifier Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/570447854/demulsifier-market-size-is-anticipated-to-worth-usd-2-62-billion-by-2027-key-companies-basf-se-dow-halliburton

Isophytol Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/570448460/according-to-reports-and-data-isophytol-market-size-is-expected-to-boom-usd-802-6-million-at-a-cagr-of-7-2-by-2027

Biopesticides Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/570449434/biopesticides-market-size-is-anticipated-to-reach-at-a-cagr-of-14-2-by-2027-bayer-cropscience-ag-syngenta-ag-basf

Nanoclays Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569851705/nanoclays-market-size-is-anticipated-to-reach-usd-6-010-74-million-at-a-cagr-of-12-43-by-2030-says-reports-and-data

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.