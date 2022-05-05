Submit Release
GiaX Introduces Cloud Based Provisioning Solution for its IRIS Portfolio

The 4 port IRIS Network Controller, the NC-3G-20RF4

IRIS-NC-3G-20RF4

GiaX™ introduces Cloud based provisioning and management solution, the Cloud Service Enablement Tool for its GiaX IRIS™ product portfolio.

By using our Cloud based SET solution, operators can now simplify deployment and management of our IRIS portfolio without the need for any additional servers for management and provisioning.”
— Jörg Hellwig, CEO and founder of GiaX

ERLANGEN, GERMANY, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiaX™, a leader in innovation for coaxial networks, has introduced a Cloud based provisioning and management solution, Cloud Service Enablement Tool (Cloud-SET) for its GiaX IRIS™ product portfolio.

The Cloud-SET solution provides operators with the ability to provision and manage the IRIS solution without the need for on-premises servers and software. The Cloud-SET capability improves service enablement velocity and reduces network complexities.

IRIS provides broadband service providers with the means to re-use the in-building coaxial networks when deploying Fiber or Wireless Access to the building. As no civil works are required service providers can save significant cost and reduce the service activation time.

IRIS is a natural extension of Fiber and Wireless Access solutions with the ability to offer symmetrical services beyond the 1 Gbps. The IRIS portfolio is an end2end solution with both IRIS Network Controllers (NC) and IRIS CPE. The indoor and outdoor NCs come in a variety of port configurations ranging from 1 to 24 RF ports. Each RF port can host up to 31 IRIS CPE and is suitable for single-family homes as well as MDUs and multi-tenant living, leisure and work environments. The IRIS CPE portfolio offers both modems as well as WIFI enabled home gateways.

For more information on our IRIS Portfolio, please visit http://www.giax.io

About GiaX

GiaX develops and markets a variety of high-performance and highly reliable products for service providers, MDUs, hospitality and any building with existing coaxial cabling. The company’s IRIS™ product line consists of Network Controllers and CPE, it offers a means to re-use the in-building coax networks to offer symmetrical broadband services well beyond the 1Gbps. The HelEOS™ product family allows cable operators to use the HFC trunk infrastructure as a 10GE transport to implement Distributed Access Architecture (DAA), mobile backhaul or distributed PON without the massive investment required for extending the fiber network.

Please visit, www.giax.io for more information.

Daniel Etman CMO
Giax
+49 9131 691130
email us here
Deploying FTTB with IRIS, using the in-building Coax infrastructure

