With 17.8% CAGR, EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Size Worth USD 319.65 Billion in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global edtech and smart classroom market size is projected to reach USD 319.65 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 17.8% during forecast period; Mobile Learning Trend to Foster Innovations: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The edtech and smart classroom market size was pegged at USD 88.82 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to rise from USD 101.64 billion in 2022 to USD 319.65 billion by 2029 at a 17.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, “EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the assessment, bullish investments in digital infrastructure will encourage leading companies to expand their penetration. Smart hardware solutions, such as interactive whiteboards and interactive projects, will gain considerable traction. Industry players are expected to prioritize mobile learning and smart classroom in the ensuing period.

Prominent Industry Development

May 2020 – Microsoft Corporation joined hands with Taiwan’s Ministry of Education (MoE) to provide Office 365 and Microsoft Teams to boost remote learning.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 17.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 319.65 Billion Base Year 2021 EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Size in 2021 USD 88.82 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Instructional Aid, Smart Classroom Hardware, Educational Tool, End-user and Geography EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Growth Drivers End-users Emphasize Mobile Learning to Overcome Coronavirus Challenges Mobile Learning to be Sought-after with Rising Trend for Online Learning Programs Interactive Whiteboards to Gain Traction from the E-learning Trend Learning Management Tools to be Trendier Due to Demand for AI-enabled Capabilities





End-users Emphasize Mobile Learning to Overcome Coronavirus Challenges

Mobile learning gained a notable uptick during the COVID-19 period with curriculum management software and communication platform witnessing a paradigm shift. Moreover, stakeholders have upped investments in education technology to expand the reach among low-income students. To illustrate, in 2020, an Indonesian cellular network operator, Telkomsel expressed contemplation in offering 500,000 smartphones to kids and 30GB of free data per month to users of Ruangguru, a K-12 learning app. Robust policies are likely to help edtech and smart classroom service companies surmount challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.





Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has also delved into Porters’ Five Force Analysis and SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have been used to provide a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Segments

Mobile Learning to be Sought-after with Rising Trend for Online Learning Programs

In terms of instructional aid, the market is segmented into mobile learning and smart classroom. The mobile learning segment will contribute notably toward the global market share on the back of increasing investments in online learning programs and distance learning programs. End-users will continue to invest in mobile learning owing to investments in advanced technology and internet penetration.













Interactive Whiteboards to Gain Traction from the E-learning Trend

Based on smart classroom hardware, the market is segregated into interactive whiteboards, interactive projectors, and others. The interactive whiteboards segment will account for a significant share due to the rising footfall of e-learning across schools and colleges.

Learning Management Tools to be Trendier Due to Demand for AI-enabled Capabilities

With respect to educational tool, the market is fragmented into administration tools, admission automation tools, learning management tools, placement management tools, alumni management tools, library management tools, and others. The learning management tools segment will grow with the increasing integration of AI-enabled capabilities.

Higher Education Segment to Remain Dominant with Rising Investment in Edtech Technology

On the basis of end-user, the market covers kindergarten, K-12, and higher education. The higher education segment could expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, partly due to bullish investments in education technology.

On the geographical ground, the market covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Buoyant Investments in Education Sector to Foster Growth Potentials

Stakeholders expect the edtech and smart classroom market share to gain considerable traction owing to the reduced cost of online learning material and rising investments in the education sector. Exponential growth in mobile penetration, along with a reduced cost of internet data, is poised to boot the investment portfolio. Investments in digital learning platforms will encourage leading companies to bolster their footprint across untapped areas. Prominently, steady demand for distance learning platforms will bode well for the business forecast. That said, soaring infrastructure costs and a potential shortage of technical skills could act as a bottleneck over the next few years.





Regional Insights

North America to Remain at Helm with Rising Adoption of Technologically Advanced Solutions

North America is likely to provide promising growth opportunities following the expansion of universities and institutions across the U.S. and Canada. Notably, technologically advanced solutions have complemented the surge in mobile users. GSMA Intelligence claims that the number of mobile users in North America will reach 328 million by 2025. North America market size was pegged at USD 38.31 billion in 2021 and will witness a similar trend during the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific edtech and smart classroom market growth will be pronounced in the wake of bullish government policies across China, Japan, Australia, and India. Leading companies are likely to cash in on expanding smart learning platforms. Smart classrooms will continue to gain a footprint with major companies prioritizing interactive learning.

Europe is likely to account for a considerable share of the global market, partly due to the adoption of e-learning solutions. Educational institutions are poised to bank on the expansion of the education sector across the U.K., Russia, Germany, and France. Furthermore, education management tools will be highly sought-after with a rising footfall of AI-enabled devices.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

SAP SE (Germany)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Amazon.com Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

SMART Technologies ULC (Canada)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)





