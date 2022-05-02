PHILIPPINES, May 2 - Press Release May 2, 2022 Help Maritime Schools - TESDAMAN Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva asked the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) to focus on ensuring the quality of our maritime graduates for better employability and not on curtailing access to maritime schools, as the agency proposed a 5-year moratorium on new maritime schools. "Access to education and skills training is as important as raising the quality of education for our maritime schools. We are denying Filipinos access to quality-assured education and training opportunities with this 5-year ban," said Villanueva The senator said that adding more new maritime schools can be considered as opportunities for superior maritime institutions compliant with the requirements of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping For Seafarers and global quality assurance standards. The new maritime education and training providers can be accredited according to the program standards and guidelines which, supervised properly, can easily pass any international compliance audit like the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). "The bigger issue is why are there existing maritime institutions that are still in the accredited list that do not pass the audit of foreign accrediting agencies?" said Villanueva. Instead of a complete ban, the chair of the Senate committee on labor, employment, and human resources development proposed that MARINA should ensure that the standards of both existing and new maritime schools comply with the global standards. "This needs more study and consultation with concerned stakeholders, so we can provide grounds for the next administration to consider and implement," said Villanueva. The senator said he aims to strengthen maritime education and training in the country to address the noted deficiencies in a recent audit of the EMSA. These findings include shortcomings in seafarers' education system, lack of inspection and evaluation of schools, lack of simulators, and poor on-board training. A final negative report by the European Commission (EC) on the Philippine maritime education system would likely displace thousands of Filipino seafarers serving on European vessels, as the EU may stop recognizing certificates and permits issued to Filipino seamen from a negative EC report. "This will be a big blow to the Philippine reputation as a major supplier of maritime officers and seafarers, and also to the lives and livelihood of Filipino families who are dependent on continuing recognition of the excellence of the Philippine maritime education and training," said Villanueva. The Marina reportedly said they submitted last month the agency's strategic corrective actions to the EMSA to raise the country's maritime education standards. Aside from the 5-year ban on creating new maritime schools, Marina also said they are implementing several reforms to address issues cited by EMSA. This includes hiring more staff to help monitor and evaluate schools and training centers for seafarers; automating the agency's services and applications; and lowering fees for permits and certificates. Villanueva emphasized the need to pass the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers (Senate Bill No. 2369) into law, as the bill's main proponent. The measure requires MARINA and the Commission on Higher Education to work together to ensure compliance of the country's maritime schools with global standards, and protect the rights of seafarers in accordance with the country's international covenants. The bill is currently pending second reading, and the reelectionist Villanueva urged the Senate to support the immediate passage of the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers when session resumes in May after the elections. Tulungan ang naghihingalong Maritime Schools - TESDAMAN Nanawagan si Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva sa Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) na siguruhin nito ang kalidad ng maritime graduates para mas madali silang makakuha ng trabaho kaysa magpataw ng limang taong moratorium sa pagtatag ng mga bagong paaralan para sa mga seafarers. "Kasinghalaga ng access sa education at skills training ang pag-angat ng kalidad ng edukasyon sa ating maritime schools. Ipinapagkait natin sa ating mga kababayan ang quality-assured education at training opportunities sa 5-year ban na ito," sabi ni Villanueva. Sinabi ng senador na ang pagkakaroon ng mga bagong maritime schools ay oportunidad para sa mas magagaling na institusyon na sumusunod sa requirements of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping For Seafarers, gayundin sa global quality assurance standards. Maaari rin daw makakuha agad ng akreditasyon ang mga bagong maritime schools ayon sa program standards and guidelines na papasa sa mga international audit gaya ng sa European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). "Ang mas malaking isyu dito ay bakit meron tayong existing maritime institutions na accredited pa rin kahit hindi pumapasa sa audit ng mga foreign accrediting agencies?" sabi ni Villanueva. Sa halip na complete ban, iminungkahi ng chair ng Senate committee on labor, employment, and human resources development na siguruhin ng MARINA na sumusunod sa global standards ang mga naitatag na at itatayo pa lamang na maritime schools. "Kailangan pa po natin ng pag-aaral at konsultasyon sa mga stakeholders ng maritime industry tungkol dito, para ito rin ang maging batayan ng desisyon at implementasyon ng susunod na administrasyon," sabi ni Villanueva. Nais ng senador na pagtibayin ang maritime education and training sa bansa para tugunan ang mga kakulangang natukoy ng audit ng European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). Iniulat sa audit ng EMSA ang kakulangan sa sistema ng edukasyon para sa seafarers, pangangailangan sa inspection and evaluation ng mga paaralan, kakulangan sa simulators, at mababang kalidad na on-board training. Kung umani ng negative report mula sa European Commission (EC) ang maritime education ng bansa, hindi na kikilalanin ng European Union ang mga certificate at permits ng Filipino seafarers. Dahil dito, maaaring mawalan ng trabaho ang libo-libong Pilipinong seafarers na nagtatrabaho sa mga European vessels. "Malaking dagok ito sa reputasyon ng Pilipinas bilang major supplier ng maritime officers at seafarers. Malaking dagok din ito sa buhay at kabuhayan ng mga Pilipinong pamilya na nakaasa sa pagkilala ng kahusayan Philippine maritime education and training," sabi ni Villanueva. Napabalitang nagsumite na ang MARINA ng strategic corrective actions sa EMSA para iangat ang standards ng maritime education sa bansa. Maliban sa limang taong pagbabawal sa pagtayo ng bagong maritime schools, sinabi rin ng MARINA na nagpapatupad na ito ng iba pang reporma para tugunan ang isyung natukoy ng EMSA. Kabilang dito ang pagkakaroon ng dagdag na tauhan para magmonitor at mag-evaluate ng mga schools at training centers para sa seafarers; automation ng mga serbisyo ng ahensya; at pagbawas sa bayad para sa mga permit at certificate. Dahil dito, binigyang-diin ni Villanueva na kailangan nang maipasa ang panukala niyang Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers (Senate Bill No. 2369). Sa ilalim ng Magna Carta, magtutulungan ang MARINA at ang Commission on Higher Education para masiguro na sumusunod sa global standards ang mga maritime schools sa bansa. Pinoproteksyunan din nito ang mga karapatan ng mga seafarers ayon sa international covenants ng bansa. Kasalukuyang nakabinbin sa second reading ang panukalang batas, at hinimok ni Villanueva ang Senado na suportahan ang pagpasa ng Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers sa pagbabalik ng sesyon sa Mayo matapos ang halalan.