DHHR Announces Emergency Energy Assistance Program for Low Income Residents

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted beginning today, Monday, May 2, 2022, through Friday, May 13, 2022, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Residents whose primary source of heat is either gas or electricity must provide their shut-off notice when applying for Emergency LIEAP. Those using other primary heating sources or bulk fuel may qualify for assistance if their heating fuel is at a low level during the application period.

Households that received direct payment of regular LIEAP benefits must verify that the payment was used for home heating by submitting a current receipt with the Emergency LIEAP application. Failure to submit verification of payment may result in a denial of the application.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income limit for fiscal year 2022 is 60% of the State Median Income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.

To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines and be in an emergency that will disrupt the primary heating source if not met.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for Emergency LIEAP Fiscal Year 2022 are listed below:

Household Size Monthly Allowable Income

1 $2,005

2 $2,621

3 $3,238

4 $3,855

5 $4,472

6 $5,088

7 $5,204

8 $5,583

9 $6,150

10 $6,718