UniFarm Cohort 37 goes LIVE on BSC Network featuring $SAFLE, $CANU, $CD3D, and $UFARM

UniFarm Cohort 37 is live on BSC featuring leading DeFi projects including GetSafle ($SAFLE), Cannumo ($CANU), CinemaDraft ($CD3D), and UniFarm ($UFARM)
With Cohort 37, we're delighted to partner with the most unique Defi projects. With UniFarm’s growing popularity we'll be soon bringing some interesting features like NFT farming by early next month.”SINGAPORE, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the launch of a special dual farm with Polygon ($MATIC), UniFarm- a leading group farming staking protocol announced the launch of Cohort 37 which live on BSC featuring leading DeFi projects including GetSafle ($SAFLE), Cannumo ($CANU), CinemaDraft ($CD3D), and UniFarm ($UFARM) - latter being the project itself. Stakers can earn a min APY of 36% by staking in this cohort by participating in this locked cohort for 180 days. This cohort is on BSC Network, with BEP-20 Tokens.
— Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm
UniFarm is a decentralized multichain farming pool where innovative Defi projects form a reward pool allowing multiple token farming options. The platform’s unique framework helps in reducing volatility and potential risks faced during farming, hence enhancing the overall return to the user’s crypto portfolio. This also means a higher reward gain for stakers and investors. So far, UniFarm has a Total Value Locked of nearly $150 Million in the past 1 year.
As a user, while farming at UniFarm, one can achieve an APY of up to 250% while retaining the custodianship of their tokens. Users also have complete control of personal token activity; hence tokens are not subjected to market exposure. One can unstake their tokens once the farm is over and attain maximum profit. The project has completed 36 cohorts till now, with over 100+ projects participating in pools across 4 smart chains: Ethereum, Binance, Polygon, and Avalanche.
UniFarm Cohort 37 will span for 180 days with a payout APY of 36% to 250%. The total prize pool for this cohort is $200,000, with $50,000 going to each project. This pool is on BSC Network, with BEP-20 Tokens. This is a locked pool and users can unstake their rewards only after the farm ends.
Here’s a closer look at UniFarm’s prestigious project offering:
Get Safle ($SAFLE)
GetSafle is a next-generation non-custodial wallet, self-sovereign identity protocol, and Web3 infra. provider for the decentralized ecosystem, governed by the community. It is a decentralized blockchain identity wallet that enables secure private key management and a seamless experience for dApps, DeFi, and NFTs. #UFARMxSAFLE is Live
Cannumo ($CANU)
Cannumo is a platform that delivers a rich experience for anyone and everyone who is willing to participate in an ever-growing cannabis industry with zero stress. It has emerged as a solution for people to participate in an ever-growing cannabis industry with ease! It intends to do so with its three first-of-a-kind applications i.e. Cannumo GrowFunding, Cannumo CBD and Cannumo Wallet. Cannumo team has one of the best track records in Europe, where they have raised over $50 million for different projects. Cannumo is a first-in-the-world solution for the biggest existing problems in the cannabis industry. This is our first crypto moonshots project from this growing industry.
CinemaDraft ($CD3D)
Cinema Draft is where daily fantasy meets the movies. Here, instead of picking athletes from the teams, you choose actors from movies. You earn points for your lineup by how your selected actor’s movies perform at the North American box office. The better the movie performs, the more rewarding it gets for you.
UniFarm ($UFARM)
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking solution that brings together the greatest projects in the DeFi industry to deliver value to investors. UniFarm enables you to stake one token but receive many high-value tokens in return, thus your returns are automatically diversified in addition to a terrific APY.
Commenting on the launch, Mohit Madan, CEO & Founder, UniFarm said, "With Cohort 37, UniFarm is delighted to partner with some of the most unique Defi projects for our community. With UniFarm’s growing popularity, we will be soon bringing some interesting features NFT farming by early next month.”
