Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Revenue Statistics, Companies and Forecast to 2022-2027

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

By IMARC Group the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market has been categorized the market based on equipment type, and end-use industry.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Overview:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global personal protective equipment market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global personal protective equipment market reached a value of US$ 63.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 106.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.07% during 2022-2027. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a wearable equipment protecting against that is worn to reduce the chances of health risks in a hazardous work environment. These risks could arise from close contact with various chemical, electrical, mechanical, and radiological hazards, and many more. A It PPE kit includes gloves, safety glasses and shoes, earplugs or muffs, hard hats, respirators, coveralls, vests, and full bodysuits. PPE It finds extensive applications in the manufacturing, construction, oil & and gas, healthcare, and transportation, and other industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing awareness of regarding the importance of workplace safety. In line with this, strict regulations imposed by the government of various countries to protect workers are positively influencing the market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the rising demand for multipurpose equipment is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the market players. Apart from this, the rapid outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic has significantly contributed to the demand for PPE demand kits worldwide. Moreover, increasing the risk of health hazards owing to exposure to radiation, heat and fumes during industrial processes is catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, rising the increasing occurrences of fire outbreaks, especially on at construction, mining and oil & and gas sites, are also accelerating the demand uptake offer PPE across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.

• 3M Co.

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Ansell Limited

• MSA Safety Inc.

• Lakeland Industries, Inc.

• Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

• Sioen Industries NV

• Radians, Inc.

• COFRA Holding AG

• Avon Rubber P.L.C.

• Uvex Safety Group

• National Safety Apparel

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Oil and Gas

• Healthcare

• Other

Breakup by Equipment Type:

• Head, Eye and Face Protection

• Hearing Protection

• Protective Clothing

• Respiratory Protection

• Hand Protection

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

