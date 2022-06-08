Window Shutters Popularity In The UK Is Soaring

Bathroom Window Shutter Installation Living Room Window Shutter Installation Window Shutters Installed In Study

Recently we had the opportunity to talk to Fernando Rodrigues the owner of Eden House Shutters in the UK to find out more about plantation window shutters

ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales of window shutters in the UK have continued to grow in popularity as an essential addition to a home and a way of adding long-lasting value to a property.

Long gone are the days of net curtains, wooden plantation shutters or cafe style shutters is it's at in the world of home decor and interior design. Not only do plantation shutters look beautiful, but they also have a number of practical benefits too. Plantation shutters can help to improve the energy efficiency of a home as they act as an extra layer of insulation. This means that they can help to keep a home warm in the winter and cool in the summer, which can save you money on energy bills. This added layer of insulation can only be a good thing with the energy prices currently increasing in the UK.

It's great news also for those living on a busy road, as not only do window shutters act as a noise barrier, but they also provide privacy without shutting out all the daylight or view from the windows.

Potential buyers will be impressed by the fact that you have made an investment in high-quality window treatments and this could make a home more attractive to them when coming to sell. You're adding an asset to the home which means when the buyer of your property moves in, they don't have to think about window coverings. When you have large windows in a home, that's something to think about.

Window shutters have been used for centuries to provide privacy, security and insulation for homes and are made from a variety of materials, including woods, from composites to hardwood, ABS, and come in a variety of styles to suit any home and the room they are going to be in. When considering the colour of the shutters, the white colour space offers more light inside the house as the louvres reflect light inside the property when they are open. The darker the colour, the less light will be let into the room when the shutters are closed but the louvres are open.

Window shutters come in a variety of styles, one of the most popular options is to get shutters that cover the entire window, from top to bottom or full height shutters. This provides the most privacy and light control, but may not be the best option if the room the shutters are going in is on the smaller side, as they can make the room appear smaller. Another popular option is to get plantation shutters that cover the lower half of your windows or Cafe Style Shutters. This can allow for more natural light to enter the home and can make rooms appear larger and brighter.

Plantation shutters can also be customised to fit any shape window perfectly, so for circular windows, or chapel-style windows there is always a solution.

The popularity of traditional curtains may be drawing to an end; it's really not surprising, that the clean-looking, practical, and energy-efficient window shutters are taking over, and we are fully on board with this trend.

Fernando Rodrigues, the owner of Eden House Shutters in the UK has been living and breathing window shutters for over 20 years, talking to Fernando I learnt more about window shutters than I ever thought possible, his portfolio of work and imagery of shutters installed in his clients' homes is exquisite, and I now officially have shutter envy.

As early as ancient Greece, plantation shutters were used to cover windows and protect the home from the elements. The only shutters available then were made of marble and worked really well in a Mediterranean climate to let in light and air while keeping out rain.

Plantation window shutters have certainly found a home in the UK, and are a great way to add beauty, privacy and value to a home.