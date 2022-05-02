Air Purifier Market Segmentation 2022-2027 | Global Size, Share, Growth and Industry Analysis Report

Air Purifier Market Report

By IMARC Group the Air Purifier Market has been categorized based on filter technology, size, application, and distribution channel.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Purifier Market Overview:

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Air Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the air purifier market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global air purifier market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2027. An air purifier represents a home appliance that improves the air quality of an enclosed space by removing the contaminants present in the surroundings. It is equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) technology for filtering out the particulate matter in the air. Moreover, an air purifier is utilized for removing allergens, toxins, and total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) present in the atmosphere. Consequently, it is extensively installed across households, public spaces, government offices, industrial establishments, etc., for neutralizing pollutant particles in an effective manner.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-purifier-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by filter technology, size, application and distribution channel

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Air Purifier Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Air Purifier Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of various chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, etc., is primarily driving the air purifier market. In line with this, the increasing consumer concerns towards degrading indoor air quality, on account of the elevating usage of synthetic building materials in construction activities, are inflating the need for air pollution control equipment, including air purifiers, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, numerous key market players are introducing air purifiers equipped with innovative features, such as UV light technology, ozone generators, electrostatic precipitators, etc. This, in turn, is also stimulating the global market. Furthermore, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at developing advanced filtration technologies to minimize the traces of harmful chemicals are positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of product variants that can be easily connected with wireless networks, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, to facilitate smooth operation via smartphone applications is anticipated to fuel the air purifier market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Air Purifier Market Research Report:

• Atlanta Healthcare

• Camfil AB

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• IQAir

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Sharp Corporation

• Whirlpool Corporation

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3eoAQZe

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Size:

• Small Units

• Large Units

• HVAC Units

Breakup by Filter Technology:

• Activated Carbon

• Electrostatic Precipitators

• High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

• Ion and Ozone Generators

• Other

Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Air Purifier Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Air Purifier Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

https://marketersmedia.com/logistics-market-to-reach-us-69-trillion-by-2026-industry-overview-size-share-trends-and-top-companies/89041037

https://marketersmedia.com/multi-factor-authentication-mfa-market-share-size-type-and-forecast-2021-2026/89041547

https://marketersmedia.com/smart-bathroom-market-companies-share-size-report-and-forecast-2021-2026/89041549

https://ipsnews.net/business/2022/01/20/global-mushroom-market-to-reach-us-86-5-billion-by-2027-cagr-6-5-size-price-growth-analysis-report-2022-2027/

https://ipsnews.net/business/2022/01/20/smart-parking-market-to-reach-us-8-52-billion-by-2027-cagr-13-4-size-share-companies-report-2022-2027/

https://ipsnews.net/business/2022/01/20/world-biggest-logistics-companies-in-2022-list-of-top-10-competitors-by-imarc-group/

https://ipsnews.net/business/2022/01/20/hard-seltzer-market-to-reach-us-11-9-billion-by-2027-cagr-13-6-share-size-growth-trends-report-2022-2027/

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.