Japan trustworthy, longtime strategic partner of Việt Nam: President

VIETNAM, May 2 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) receives the visiting Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Japan share common strategic interests and Japan is a trustworthy and long-time strategic partner of great importance, which is a high priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said on Sunday.

He made the statement while receiving Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, who was paying an official visit to Việt Nam from April 30 to May 1.

The Vietnamese President highly valued the visit, which he said demonstrated Japan’s sentiments, sincerity and respect for Việt Nam and the countries’ extensive strategic partnership.

He expressed his gratitude to Kishida’s significant contributions to the robust development of Việt Nam-Japan relations.

The two leaders praised recent strides of the Việt Nam-Japan extensive strategic partnership, especially the spirit of sharing, partnership, cooperation and surmounting hardships together in the fight against COVID-19.

Japan has always been Việt Nam’s leading partner in terms of trade, investment, official development assistance (ODA), tourism and labour affairs.

Based on the achievements in bilateral relstion, the Vietnamese President proposed that the two countries increase political trust, maintain regular visits and exchanges at all levels and organise activities marking the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties next year on par with the significance of their extensive strategic partnership.

He expressed his hope that the sides would bolster effective and practical cooperation in national defence-security; enhance the two economies' connectivity; strengthen supply chains; and expand cooperation in investment, trade and digital transformation.

The two countries should also continue with the new generation ODA and promote cooperation in healthcare, natural disaster preparedness and climate change adaptation, and transition to clean energy, benefiting the people of the two countries.

The Vietnamese President took the occasion to invite the Japanese Emperor and Empress as well as members of the Imperial House of Japan to visit Việt Nam in the future.

The Japanese PM reiterated that Japan always attaches importance to relations with Việt Nam in its regional policy.

Agreeing to suggestions by President Phúc, Kishida expressed his wish to foster close cooperation with Việt Nam and bring the extensive strategic partnership to a new height in a practical and effective way towards the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023. He invited Phúc to visit Japan next year for the occasion.

During the meeting, the leaders consented to closely coordinate at international and regional forums.

They exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern such as the South China Sea issue, the Ukraine situation, responses to non-traditional security challenges and regional connectivity. — VNS