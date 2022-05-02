SEN. BONG GO LABOR DAY MESSAGE

I salute our hardworking Filipinos, especially our overseas Filipino workers, healthcare workers and economic frontliners, as we celebrate Labor Day today.

Your sacrifices, dedication and love of family and country deserve continued improvement of government programs and services.

As a senator, I reiterate my commitment to continue fighting for your rights and advancing your welfare, both inside and outside the hallowed halls of the Senate.

At sa ating muling pagbangon mula sa kasalukuyang pandemya, mas lalo akong magsisikap upang masiguro nating walang pamilyang Pilipino ang maiiwan.

Maraming salamat at isang makabuluhang Araw ng Paggawa!