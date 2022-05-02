Submit Release
News Search

There were 115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,919 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Bong Go Labor Day message

PHILIPPINES, May 2 - Press Release May 1, 2022

SEN. BONG GO LABOR DAY MESSAGE

I salute our hardworking Filipinos, especially our overseas Filipino workers, healthcare workers and economic frontliners, as we celebrate Labor Day today.

Your sacrifices, dedication and love of family and country deserve continued improvement of government programs and services.

As a senator, I reiterate my commitment to continue fighting for your rights and advancing your welfare, both inside and outside the hallowed halls of the Senate.

At sa ating muling pagbangon mula sa kasalukuyang pandemya, mas lalo akong magsisikap upang masiguro nating walang pamilyang Pilipino ang maiiwan.

Maraming salamat at isang makabuluhang Araw ng Paggawa!

You just read:

Sen. Bong Go Labor Day message

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.