Pangilinan: Google trends

GOOGLE TRENDS Leni still on top, Kiko widens lead over Sara

VICE-PRESIDENT Leni Robredo and Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan held on to their wide lead as the most-searched presidential and vice-presidential candidates, respectively, in the Google Trends page search tool.

Robredo still reigned in the category of presidential candidates with 55 percent, while Pangilinan maintained his dominance among the vice-presidential hopefuls with 47 percent. (https://trends.google.com/trends/story/US_cu_nxB7CX8BAACbmM_en)

"Sa Google, sa rally, at sa mga pagtitipon, kitang-kita ang kagustuhan ng ating mga kababayan mg mga lider na tunay na mag-aangat sa kanilang buhay," Pangilinan said.

"Nasa atin ang momentum at nasa tabi natin ang taumbayan na magdadala sa atin sa panalo sa Mayo 9," he added.

Pangilinan said the final week of the campaign up to the miting de avance on May 7 will be intense as they intend to cover as many remaining areas in the country in their sorties.

He said the people in many areas are volunteering to organize rallies for the Leni-Kiko campaign.

"Tao na ang kumikilos. Alam nila na kinabukasan ng kanilang pamliya ang nakataya sa halalang ito," Pangilinan said.m

Google launched the Search Trends page in March this year for topics and searches related to Philippine elections.

Google News Initiative earlier said the page will show how much a presidential and vice-presidential candidate is being searched on Google compared to their rivals.

It clarified, however that while the search tool helps put political trends into perspective, it is different from survey data.

Pangilinan said the final week of the campaign will be more intense as the Leni-Kiko tandem intends to cover as many areas in the campaign before the May 7 miting de avance.

"Tao na mismo ang nag-oorganisa ng rally at kumikilos para tumulong mangampanya. Sila rin ang maghahatid sa atin sa tagumpay sa araw ng halalan," Pangilinan said.