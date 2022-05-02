Ammonium Sulfate Market booming worldwide with leading Players: BASF SE, Lanxess, Evonik Industries, etc.

Reports And Data

Ammonium Sulfate Market Size – USD 3.04 billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Trends – Growing demand in food & feed additive

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ammonium Sulfate Market is expected to reach USD 4.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019. Ammonium sulfate is an extensively used nitrogenous fertilizers for the production of crops. It's particularly essential where both nitrogen and sulfur are required in numerous agricultural applications.

Get an idea about the offerings of our report from Report Brochure@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3147

Surging use of ammonium sulfate in the biochemistry and pharmaceutical industry is driving the growth of the market. The pharmaceutical industry implements ammonium sulfate for purification of water and in the production of vaccines. The chemical is beneficial in salting-out surplus contaminants and proteins. Ammonium sulfate is used in the selective precipitation of protein purification, as well as is deployed in the synthesis of enzymes by providing necessary nutrients to the microorganisms

Key participants include Sumitomo Chemical, Royal DSM, Honeywell International, BASF SE, Lanxess, Evonik Industries, ArcelorMittal SA, Helm AG, Novus International, and Akzo Nobel NV, among others.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals sector is significantly gaining traction in the last few years owing to high demand for raw materials and chemicals in various industrial sectors such as food and beverages, paper, medical and healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceutical, manufacturing among others. Global Ammonium Sulfate market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the market. Growing awareness about energy efficiency and green energy, rising need for reducing carbon emission and rising adoption of biodigerable products is supporting growth of the global Ammonium Sulfate market. In addition, rising investments in research and development activities, and rising per capita income are further fueling global market growth.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ammonium-sulfate-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, solid ammonium sulfate held a larger market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this product type is attributed to its growing usage in the agriculture and food & beverage industry, owing to its high water-solubility.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 5.4% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By application, feed & food additives contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.8% in the forecast period. Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic chemical generally used solid form in baking, wine, sausage casing, and various other food items. Besides, it offers numerous advantages, such as dough stabilizing, dough strengthening & conditioning, bread quality enhancing, buffering, and yeast growth. Moreover, ammonium sulfate is widely used as feed for sheep and cattle.

The market in the Asia pacific region dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is attributed to the high demand for agricultural products as a result of several government initiatives in emerging economies, including India and China, to improve the crop yield, as well as the growing production and consumption of rice. Further, stable economic growth, urbanization, a growing population, and a rise in the level of the disposable income of people are other factors driving the market growth in the region.

In April 2019, major ammonium sulfate producers, namely, Domo, BASF, Lanxess, and Fibrant, announced their decision to enter into a partnership and make Ammonium Sulphate Producers Europe (ASPE) within the backing of European Chemical Industry Council for joint promotion of the benefits of the group.

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3147

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ammonium sulfate market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Solid Ammonium Sulfate

Liquid Ammonium Sulfate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fertilizer

Pharmaceutical

Feed & Food Additive

Water Treatment

Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3147

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Potassium Citrate Market Trends @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potassium-citrate-market

Bacterial Cellulose Market Growth @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bacterial-cellulose-market

MDI Prepolymers Market Worth @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mdi-prepolymers-market

Thank you for reading our report on global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide market. Please connect to us to know more about the customization feature to get a customized report as per you requirement.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.