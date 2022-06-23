Polk County Utilities, Florida Awards Contract to Electro Scan Inc. for Sewer Force Main Condition Assessment Project

Electro Scan Inc. has been awarded a contract with Polk County Utilities in Florida, to complete a condition assessment of the County's force main conveying wastewater to the regional treatment facility.

Additional access points will be installed for entry of Electro Scan's machine-intelligent tethered-based probe.

The County's force main will be surveyed without disruption of service and without temporary bypass pumping using Electro Scan's pressurized insertion tube.