SideDrawer Partners with Ndex Systems
EINPresswire.com/ -- SideDrawer Inc, the API-based document collaboration platform, is pleased to partner with Ndex Systems, the industry’s leading independent multi-custodial wealth management technology provider. Through this integration, financial advisors and wealth management firms will be able to seamlessly retrieve statements for delivery into their clients’ SideDrawers.
SideDrawer offers a secure collaborative experience between advisors and their clients around sensitive data and document exchange. We have seen the benefits from our mutual clients of having a holistic, centralized repository, that provides more functionality than simple document storage. In addition to document storage, the SideDrawer platform is being used for secure forms, file requests, eSignature, and bulk distribution, right from initial client prospecting to ongoing service.
“Security and convenience are growing concerns of our clients – especially considering the majority of advisors and clients still exchange information over unsecure email. As a result, we’re proud to have partnered with SideDrawer’s intuitive, user-focused design platform. Their emphasis on security, additional workflows, and modern user interface gave us confidence that our clients will have an enterprise-grade solution that more than meets their needs,” said Laurent Bensemana, CEO of Ndex Systems Inc.
“With only a few clicks, advisors and wealth management firms can deliver thousands of investment or tax statements, to each unique SideDrawer. Ndex’s 1,400+ institutional clients will now have the ability to offer their investor-clients a more engaging, collaborative and secure platform for their clients to exchange sensitive documents. With exceptionally high engagement rates from advisors and their end clients, our platform delivers a high ROI to any firm looking for secure collaboration,” said Ali Qureshi, Co-founder of SideDrawer Inc.
“We’re looking forward to this integration as it allows us to leverage our existing simple-click workflows, and add a significant level of convenience to our existing clients,” said J. Gaston Siri, CEO of SideDrawer Inc.
For financial advisors or wealth management firms looking to leverage this integration, please contact us at hello@sidedrawer.com.
About SideDrawer
SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. The SideDrawer SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. SideDrawer’s infrastructure agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core, but critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit: www.sidedrawer.com or download the SideDrawer mobile apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign-up at my.sidedrawer.com.
About Ndex Systems Inc
Founded in 1999, Ndex Systems Inc. has developed the financial industry’s leading wealth management and data utility software for mid-to-large-sized wealth management firms and family offices around the world. Today, over 1,400 firms managing +165 billion in assets for more than 14 million clients use Ndex’s patented platform to seamlessly capture financial data from any source; reconcile and normalize data for reporting, exporting and analytics; and export data to any downstream third-party application or the Ndex dashboard. Visit ndexsystems.com to learn more.
Ali Qureshi
