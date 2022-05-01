More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Duluth

Submit Release
Duluth, GA (May 1, 2022) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Duluth, GA. The Gwinnett County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on April 30, following a shooting that occurred on Oak Hampton Way in Duluth. One man has died. No officers were injured during the incident.  

Preliminary information indicates that at 7:33 p.m., Jonathan Daniel Laubscher’s mother called 911 from her home at 3115 Oak Hampton Way, Duluth, Gwinnett County, GA, stating that Laubscher, age 28, was armed with a knife and threatening her. Officers responded to the home and found Laubscher holding a knife and moving towards them. Officers gave numerous verbal commands for Laubscher to drop the knife, but Laubscher did not comply. Officers tased Laubscher and Laubscher still did not drop the knife. At one point, Laubscher was still holding the knife and lunged at one of the officers. The officer being lunged at shot Laubscher. Laubscher was transported to a local area hospital where Laubscher was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office for review.  

