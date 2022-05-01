Việt Nam-Japan: limitless possibilities for cooperation

VIETNAM, May 1 - Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister (PM) Phạm Minh Chính and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio on Sunday attended a ceremony to exchange cooperation documents and meet with the press.

Speaking to the media, PM Chính said the talks between the two prime ministers had been effective, practical and successful.

Topics of discussion included the positive progress in implementing high-level agreements following their meeting in Tokyo in November 2021, and specific direction and solutions to transform the “extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia” into a new phase in the spirit of “Tình cảm, chân thành, tin cậy, thực chất, hiệu quả” (Affection, Sincerity, Trust, Practicality, Effectiveness).

The two prime ministers agreed to further cooperate in economic recovery after COVID-19; connecting the two economies and the production-supply chains; collaboration in investment, commerce, development of supporting industries, digital transformation, innovation, smart cities, high-tech agriculture, energy transformation and transport infrastructure projects.

The focus will be put on new initiatives that are in line with the two countries’ mutual interests, which are technology innovation partnership, strengthening the supply chain and digital transformation.

Japan will continue to support Việt Nam in achieving socio-economic development goals, and Việt Nam will effectively utilise the Japanese official development assistance (ODA) to improve and facilitate the investment environment, especially for Japanese businesses.

The two countries are striving to complete the trial phase of phytosanitary on Vietnamese longan fruits in June 2022, aiming for export to the Japanese market in September of the same year. Japan has also acknowledged Việt Nam’s request to open the market for other fruits, including pomelo, avocado and rambutan.

The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the South China Sea (known as the East Sea in Việt Nam), the conflict in Ukraine and other non-traditional security issues. They both agreed on the importance of settling disputes by peaceful means in line with international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

They also called for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), towards an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, both countries reasserted their stance to respect international laws and the UN Charter, especially the principle of respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, legitimate rights and interests of other countries and refraining from aggression in international relations.

They also called for all sides to promote dialogue and negotiation for long-term solutions for peace.

PM Chính also added that the two countries will co-host different activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic relations in 2023, enhancing local partnership, cultural exchange and tourism.

The Vietnamese PM also asked Japan to continue their assistance for the 450,000 Vietnamese people in Japan, working together to help this community develop and further contribute to both countries’ socio-economic development.

PM Kishida said that both countries will strive to soon complete the urban railway No. 1 in HCM City, improve the skills of Vietnamese interns in Japan, support the energy transition process in Việt Nam and enhance collaboration in national defence and internet security.

Also at the event, the two leaders have witnessed the exchange of 21 cooperation documents in multiple sectors between the ministries, departments, localities, and businesses from both countries - the evidence of a strong, comprehensive Việt Nam - Japan cooperation.

Following their talks on Sunday morning, both PMs attend the cooperative conference on technology innovation, digital transformation and supply chain diversification.

The event was co-hosted by Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

Addressing the conference, PM Chính said that the Vietnamese and Japanese economies have high potential to complement one another and collaborate in various sectors, especially in technology innovation, digital transformation and supply chain diversification.

The Vietnamese PM emphasised that: “The two countries can collaborate to accelerate digital transformation, thereby moving towards establishing a partnership in digitalisation.”

The government of Việt Nam will also assist and create favourable conditions for businesses of both countries to further collaborate in all sectors.

PM Kishida said that he believed the possibilities for cooperation between Japan and Việt Nam are limitless.

Supporting industries are crucial to the stable operation of Japanese enterprises in Việt Nam. The two countries are also expected to work together in solving socio-economic issues through digital transformation and supply chain diversification, whose importance is further highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, multiple challenges in this process demand fitting and comprehensive solutions. In the future, with the determination and support of both countries’ leaders, cooperation in technology innovation, digital transformation and supply chain diversification will be an opportunity and useful instrument to achieve sustainable development, strengthening the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Japan. — VNS