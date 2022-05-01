St. Albans / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2002161

TROOPER: C. Sweeney

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/01/22

LOCATION: Grand Isle, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: David McGregor

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 1, 2022 at approximately 0016 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence in Grand Isle, VT. Investigation revealed David McGregor previously caused bodily injury to a household member. McGregor was arrested on the charge of Domestic Assault. McGregor was released on a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/02/2022

COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court

LODGED: No

MUG SHOT: No