St. Albans / Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2002161
TROOPER: C. Sweeney
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/01/22
LOCATION: Grand Isle, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: David McGregor
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 1, 2022 at approximately 0016 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence in Grand Isle, VT. Investigation revealed David McGregor previously caused bodily injury to a household member. McGregor was arrested on the charge of Domestic Assault. McGregor was released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/02/2022
COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court
LODGED: No
MUG SHOT: No