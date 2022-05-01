Submit Release
St. Albans / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#: 22A2002161

TROOPER:  C. Sweeney                                

STATION: St Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/01/22 

LOCATION: Grand Isle, VT 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault  

 

ACCUSED: David McGregor                                                                                  

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 1, 2022 at approximately 0016 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence in Grand Isle, VT. Investigation revealed David McGregor previously caused bodily injury to a household member. McGregor was arrested on the charge of Domestic Assault. McGregor was released on a citation to appear in court.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE: 05/02/2022                                         

COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court 

LODGED: No

MUG SHOT: No

 

