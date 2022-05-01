February 2022 New Manufactured Home Production Data Released by Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform Logo is posted in the featured image collage which includes a photo of an industry trade event.
Top Ten Cumulative Manufactured Housing Production States in February 2020 is shown under the Manufactured Housing Association For Regulatory Reform Logo (MHARR logo). Click the image above to expand to a larger size.
MHARR will begin planned monthly news release of total HUD Code manufactured home production information starting with February 2022 data. Top 10 states listed.
A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from the beginning of the industry production rebound in August 2011 through February 2022 — with cumulative, monthly, current year (2022) and prior year (2021) shipments per category as indicated — are as shown in the graphic.
The February 2022 data results in no changes to the cumulative top-ten shipment list.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
Notice. The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform currently offers the largest known published searchable database of monthly HUD Code manufactured housing production reports. Years of manufactured home production information is available online to journalists, researchers, public officials and others who are seeking factually accurate information on manufactured homes.
This will be the first in a planned monthly series of manufactured home production reports that can be accessed via the MHARR website at the link below.
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/category/manufactured-home-shipments/
The MHARR monthly manufactured home production and top ten shipment states data will be made available circa the first business day following the third of a given calendar month. March 2022 total manufactured home production data is expected to be published circa May 3, 2022.
The primary MHARR web address is: https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/.
A brief history of MHARR is found at this link below. From the home page the latest news information and views from MHARR can be found by scrolling the association’s home page.
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/brief-history-and-objectives-of-the-manufactured-housing-association-for-regulatory-reform-mharr/
Some accomplishments of MHARR are found at this link here:
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/major-and-continuing-mharr-accomplishments-for-the-hud-code-manufactured-housing-industry-and-consumers-of-affordable-housing/
MHProNews.com Q&As with Danny Ghorbani, MHARR founding president and CEO, are found at this link here: https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mhpronews-qa-with-danny-ghorbani/duty-to-serve-mh/
MHARR “Issues and Perspectives” by Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of MHARR are found at this link here:
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/category/mharr-issues-and-perspectives/
Mark Weiss, J.D.
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
+1 202-783-4087
email us here