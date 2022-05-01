GenieMD and Chronomics Announce Partnership to Offer In-Home CLIA-certified Lab Services alongside Virtual Care Platform
Reducing friction, meeting the patient where they are at, reducing costs and maximizing the overall experience.
Chronomics allows GenieMD to leverage an international network of CLIA certified labs to provide in home on-demand and mail-order specimen collection services.”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, Inc (“GenieMD”), a provider of a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based, mobile-first, virtual care platform and Chronomics, Inc (“Chronomics”), a global bio-infrastructure platform that powers end-to-end diagnostics for health and wellness providers, have announced a partnership that leverages the GenieMD virtual care platform to be deployed in school districts within some of the largest underserved communities.
“We believe care in the home goes beyond telehealth, RPM, RTM and CCM it’s also about ensuring patients have access to lab services in the home.” said Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer GenieMD, “Chronomics allows GenieMD to leverage an international network of CLIA certified labs to provide in home on-demand and mail-order specimen collection services.
Chronomics’ digital platform connects GenieMD to CLIA certified laboratories for at-home collection tests that can be ordered by GenieMD’s board-certified physicians. GenieMD’s collaboration with Chronomics’ bio-infrastructure platform provides patients with access to hundreds of biomarkers via lab services from the convenience of home. This capability can increase patient engagement, providing actionable information to encourage preventive health behaviors, improving both individual health and creating healthier communities.
"As advances in technology and science continue to improve access to quality healthcare, diagnostics and labs are too often the weakest link holding back progress. Chronomics’ proprietary bio-infrastructure platform is changing that - and we are excited to partner with an innovator like GenieMD to ensure their leading virtual care solution has an equally seamless and effective in-home labs offering. Under-served communities across the US should not have to wait any longer for quality, affordable care at home - and that includes reliable labs and diagnostics'' said Daniel Philbin-Bowman, Chief Commercial Officer at Chronomics.
GenieMD, recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Technology Innovation Leader across the North America Virtual Care Industry, provides a complete end-to-end, modular, customizable and scalable virtual care platform, inclusive of Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring(RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) coupled with clinical services via GenieMD Medical Group. GenieMD collaborates with their client partners to extend care from the providers brick-n-mortar presence to the home with a specific focus on moving the patient along the awareness to wellness continuum.
About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, California, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of a modular, scalable, and customizable virtual care platform, inclusive of telehealth, remote patient monitoring, remote therapeutic monitoring, and chronic care management. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is Legitscript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. For more information visit www.genieMD.com or contact at bizdev@genieMD.com.
About Chronomics
Founded in 2017, Chronomics is a global end-to-end bio-infrastructure platform that radically simplifies and speeds up how health and wellness organizations integrate biomarker diagnostics at scale. From telehealth to travel; sleep to skincare; multivitamins to managing menopause - and many others - Chronomics powers the world’s largest and most impactful organizations across multiple industries, using integrated technology, science and supply chains to transform how they diagnose, personalize and evaluate their offerings. For more information, visit bio-infrastructure.com or contact partnerships@chronomics.com.
Other