GenieMD Advances the Connection Between Health and Home
Defining the home as a setting of care – improved access, engagement, and outcomes while reducing cost.
The connection between health and home doesn’t need to be complicated, inconvenient, or expensive – GenieMD strives to maximize the opportunity to establish the healthy home.”DANVILLE, CA, USA, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, Inc (“GenieMD”), a provider of a modular, customizable, and scalable virtual care platform, advances the connection between health and home. Building on our ability to extend clinical services from the brick-n-mortar to the home via a robust virtual care platform, GenieMD is further reducing the cost of care and improving the overall experience via its expanded home services. These services include:
• digital pharmacy w/ delivery to the home
• in home on-demand and mail-order specimen collection services using CLIA certified labs
• in home diagnostics services (ie. digital x-ray and ultrasound)
“We believe the continuous care delivery model goes beyond the embrace of telehealth, RPM, RTM and CCM, It’s also about ensuring patients have access to quality services at an affordable price and provided in the convenience of their home whenever possible.” said Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer GenieMD, “The connection between health and home doesn’t need to be complicated, inconvenient, or expensive – GenieMD strives to maximize the opportunity to establish the healthy home.”
GenieMD, recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Technology Innovation Leader across the North America Virtual Care Industry, provides a complete end-to-end, modular, customizable and scalable virtual care platform, inclusive of Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring(RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) coupled with clinical services via GenieMD Medical Group. GenieMD collaborates with their client partners to extend care from the providers brick-n-mortar presence to the home with a specific focus on moving the patient along the awareness to wellness continuum.
About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, California, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of a modular, scalable, and customizable virtual care platform, inclusive of telehealth, remote patient monitoring, remote therapeutic monitoring, and chronic care management. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is Legitscript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. For more information visit www.genieMD.com or contact at bizdev@genieMD.com.
