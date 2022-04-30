Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio begins official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 30 -

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (first row, centre) and his entourage arrive at the Nội Bài international airport in Hà Nội on Saturday. VNA photo

HÀ NỘI - Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his entourage arrived in Hà Nội on Saturday afternoon, beginning his two-day official visit to Việt Nam.

The trip, made at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, is the first by the Japanese Prime Minister to Việt Nam since he took office in October last year. It is also a response to Chính’s official visit to Japan in November 2021.

The visit aims to deepen Việt Nam-Japan relations and promote the implementation of the outcomes of the Vietnamese leader’s trip to Japan last year.

It is expected to help strengthen the two countries’ political trust and substantive cooperation in all fields as well as good relations between their senior leaders, meeting the interests and aspirations of the two nations' people.

Currently, Kishida is President of the Japan-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance. VNA/VNS