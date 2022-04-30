Submit Release
News Search

There were 298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,175 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Fairburn

Fairburn, GA (April 29, 2022) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairburn, GA. The Atlanta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on April 29, following a shooting that occurred while attempting to arrest Chase McDermott, age 22, on an outstanding warrant issued in Fulton County. McDermott died at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.  

Preliminary information indicates that the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit was located at 7105 Hania Drive, Fairburn, GA, at approximately noon to arrest McDermott. McDermott refused to exit the home. Officers ultimately entered the home and encountered McDermott in an upstairs bathroom. During the incident, McDermott was shot by an officer. Officers provided initial medical care and EMS personnel took over upon arrival; however, McDermott died at the scene. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review.  

You just read:

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Fairburn

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.