More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Fairburn

Fairburn, GA (April 29, 2022) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairburn, GA. The Atlanta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on April 29, following a shooting that occurred while attempting to arrest Chase McDermott, age 22, on an outstanding warrant issued in Fulton County. McDermott died at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit was located at 7105 Hania Drive, Fairburn, GA, at approximately noon to arrest McDermott. McDermott refused to exit the home. Officers ultimately entered the home and encountered McDermott in an upstairs bathroom. During the incident, McDermott was shot by an officer. Officers provided initial medical care and EMS personnel took over upon arrival; however, McDermott died at the scene. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review.