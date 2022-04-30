The Dream of Homeownership Is Worth the Effort By Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If someone is in the market to buy a home this season, stick with it. Homebuyers face challenges in any market, and today’s is no exception. But if persevered, the decision to purchase a home will be worth the effort in the end. In fact, a recent survey from Bankrate shows homeownership is so powerful that:
“Nearly three in four homeowners say they would still buy their current home if they had it to do [sic] all over again.”
That means the results – owning a home and the benefits that come with it – outweigh the effort needed to achieve their goal. If someone is a homebuyer, let that provide the confidence to know the work they are putting in today will pay off for years to come. Here are a few reasons to stick with the search and focus on the outcome.
Homeownership Contributes Significantly to Your Financial Well-Being
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) lists several motivations to consider if someone is thinking about buying a home. One of the top financial reasons is the equity they build. As NAR says:
“Money paid for rent is money that you’ll never see again, but mortgage payments let you build equity . . . Building equity in your home is a ready-made savings plan.”
Their equity is a powerful tool to leverage in a number of ways. And with recent home price appreciation, homeowners are seeing record levels of equity today. That may be one reason why so many people view owning a home as a great investment and a top indicator of financial well-being. As the survey from Bankrate mentioned above shows:
“. . . Americans place a higher value on homeownership than on any other indicator of economic stability, . . .”
Owning a home ranks above other major accomplishments like retirement, having a successful career, and getting a college degree. That indicates just how impactful the financial benefits of homeownership truly are.
The Emotional Benefits of Owning a Home Are Powerful
Of course, homeownership is more than an investment. In their list of top reasons to buy a home, NAR also highlights some of the powerful, non-financial aspects of homeownership. Among them is the opportunity to customize your home to reflect your personality and needs. As they say:
“The home is yours. You can decorate any way you want and choose the types of upgrades and new amenities that appeal to your lifestyle.”
Another benefit homeowners enjoy is the stability it provides. Homeowners typically stay put longer than renters. According to NAR, when they remain in one place longer than a few years, they can grow closer to their community. And that can enhance their sense of pride and lead to better relationships.
What Does That Mean?
The benefits of homeownership are powerful, as Leslie Rouda Smith, President of NAR, says:
“From building personal wealth and fostering communities, to strengthening social stability and driving the national economy, the value of homeownership is indisputable.”
Even if someone faces challenges in today’s market, the payoff when they succeed and purchase a home will be worth it.
Bottom Line
If someone is planning to buy a home this year, there are incredible benefits waiting for them at the end of their journey.
