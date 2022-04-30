Lacson Wins Converts in Bicol

Independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson managed to win over converts in parts of Bicol where he campaigned on Friday.

Lacson and senatorial bet Minguita Padilla noted the audiences at their town hall meetings in Catanduanes and Camarines Sur became enthusiastic after noticing he and Padilla listen to their problems.

"Sa una, parang kaunti lang ang responses na narinig, yung reactions. But then after the open forum, something really changed, talagang na-reversed ang situation, so we would like to think na yung conversation napakalaki. Kasi naiba talaga, very very visible (At first, there seemed to be little response from the audience in our town hall meeting. But after the open forum, something really changed. The situation was reversed. So we would like to think there was a conversion)," Lacson said.

He said they even had to extend the town hall meeting in Catanduanes by at least 30 minutes because of the engagement from the audience.

Padilla added some members of the audience wearing pink masks even followed them to their vehicles and said, "nag-switch na kami (We're switching to Lacson)."

"As it turned out, nakapag-convert and that was very evident in Catanduanes (As it turned out, we won over some converts and that was very evident in Catanduanes)," Lacson said.

In the Naga town hall event, Lacson noted the audience stayed until the last minute.

When asked if this gave him hope, he said, "Definitely."