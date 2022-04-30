Hair Time Salon Launches Attractive New Offers for the Month of Ramadan

Hair Time, a salon in New Jersey, has launched attractive discount offers for the month of Ramadan

FRANKLIN PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the holy month of Ramadan, amidst the fasting and the prayers, preparations for Eid are well underway. Hair Time, which is a beauty salon with two branches in New Jersey, has launched attractive new offers for its customers during this holy month. The salon promises discounts during this holy month, every week from Monday to Thursday. Personal grooming is really important and we all do want to look our best during the festival of Eid. To know more about the salon, we have to trace our steps back to its roots. This salon franchise was first established in 1983, by Mr. Khawaja M Maqbool, in Pakistan. Through his determination and perseverance, he managed to open another salon in the vicinity within a short time.

The Hair Time franchise was expanded here in the States by Mr. Maqbool’s son, Mr. Khalil Khawaja. Over time, he has managed to expand his salon’s footprint in the state of New Jersey by opening another branch. The salon currently has two branches in New Jersey. One of the branches is located at 3191 Lincoln Highway Route, 27 Franklin Park NJ 08823, while the other branch is located at 404 Renaissance Blvd, North Brunswick Township NJ 08902. The operating hours for the salon are from 10 AM to 8 PM from Monday to Friday of every week, and from 10 AM to 7 PM on weekends. The Hair Time brand is a unisex salon, which aims to provide ideal styling solutions to its customers. The salon prides on providing ideal styling outcomes to both men and women. Also, there is a range of services on offer.

The management of the salon has also announced a henna ceremony that they would host on 1st May, i.e. the day before Eid. On that day, the salon announced that they would be open till late at night. This event is attractive for the salon’s customers who want to have henna done right before the pious occasion. The salon in general provides a ton of services for its customers. For men, the salon provides attractive haircutting and hair coloring services. Apart from these usual ones, the salon also offers waxing and a variety of facial options for men. These days, facial options have also become very popular with men. For women, the salon offers a full range of styling services. The normal services include haircutting, hair coloring, threading, etc. The salon also offers wide-ranging facial options and waxing choices. One of the attractions of this salon is that it offers a ton of special offers throughout the week. Personal grooming is very important and this is probably one of the factors that shape our confidence in dealing with different matters. Hair Time salon prides on hiring the best stylists around, and the salon repeatedly confirms that any customer would find an ideal hairstylist to provide ideal styling results. The plethora of services on offer, along with the attractive discounts and offers would no doubt make the Hair Time salon a very busy place to be in the upcoming days of Ramadan.