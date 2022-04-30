MLIFE MUSIC GROUP & NASDAQ TO HOST TEDXWATERSTREET REIMAGINE 2022 VIP RECEPTION
Media Invited to Attend the Reception; TEDxWaterStreet & MLife Music Group is Set to Ring the Bell at Nasdaq, Premiere Artist Norman Alexander will PerformNEW YORK, NY, US, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MLife Music Group, an emerging philanthropic entertainment group, today announced the upcoming TEDxWaterStreet VIP reception. The gathering for speakers, sponsors, and celebrity guests will commence on Tuesday, May 3, at an embargoed location. Media outlets planning to attend the reception must RSVP. The event is not open to the public.
Honored guests at the invite-only VIP reception include Highness Princess Martha Louise of Norway, former NFL Offensive Tackle Gosder Cherilus, Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce; H. E. Dr. Michal Mlynár - Slovakia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the U.N., Lauren Dillard - Executive Vice President, Investment Intelligence, Nasdaq; and Broadway star known for his role as George Washington in “Hamilton”, Bryan Terrell Clark and Erell Allier to name a few.
The Reimagine 2022 Event will take place the following day on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at IPIC Theatre, 11 Foulton St.., New York, NY 10038; at 11:00 am EST. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature an epic line-up of 14 remarkable distinguished voices who speak the language of possibility and foster a rediscovery under the theme REimagine. General public can request tickets to this event here.
MLife’s roster of performing artists include Canadian sensation Annabel Oreste and “No Goodbyes” hit singer and songwriter Norman Alexander. Both of whom have rejoined TEDx for a second consecutive year. Also in attendance MLife’s latest wunderkinds Erell Allier and Katherine Vollenweider. VIP Reception & Media Requests: For more info or to request an interview or press pass to the VIP reception, please send a request and credentials to: info@tedxwaterstreet.com
About Nasdaq
OUR PEOPLE MAKE NASDAQ
Inspired by talented colleagues in an entrepreneurial environment, we are pushing the boundaries of possibilities and creating new opportunities.
About MLife Music Group
MLife Music Group is a company that features a talented management team, including Mike Jean as President & CEO. It might sound like a big claim, but we are an international group of music experts who take a panoramic view of artists’ careers.
Jennifer Hyede
MLife Music Group
+1 800-244-4938
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The Reason - Norman Alexander