China Plastic Pipe Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2029

China Plastic Pipe Market

Plastic Pipe Sales in China Upheld by Residential Sector, Material Innovations Underway: PMR Study

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic pipe sales in China reached 2 million tons in 2018, which are expected to be rising at a strong CAGR of 7% during 2019 – 2029. As revealed by a new research study of Persistence Market Research (PMR), China plastic pipes market will prominently thrive on the back of accelerated demand from the construction industry, particularly the residential sector.

Government’s efforts in wastewater management and water conservation are contributing significantly to the build-up of China plastic pipes market. Rainwater and storm water systems are expected to exhibit strong growth prospects with the Sponge City initiative and other rainwater harvesting projects initiated by regional administrative bodies and municipality councils.

Key Takeaways – China Plastic Pipes Market Study

Light weight, superior adaptability, and pliant structure of plastic pipes continue to uplift their preference over metal and other counterparts, in applications ranging from solid and liquid waste handling to HVAC systems.

Exponential growth of construction industry, owing to significant rise in smart cities, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and manufacturing industries, has been driving the demand for plastic pipes in the country.

Elevated demand for plastic pipes in water transfer applications such as plumbing and water management systems is expected to account for the rising opportunistic potential of liquid conduits, compared to other types of transmission medium.

Presence of a large number of players in the market has been driving manufacturers to develop low-cost yet high quality products to maintain their market hold

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene (PE) pipes are anticipated to dominate the sales by material type.

Leading manufacturers of plastic pipes based in China primarily focus on strengthening their sales network across the provinces to better market penetration throughout the country. The emergence of the new manufacturers has caused considerable reduction product costs, subsequently leading to improved availability of high-quality plastic pipes across China.

Sales Soar Despite the Unsustainability Buzz around Plastics

China accounts for a fourth of global plastic production which reflects the abundance of availability of raw material and the subsequent ease in procurement of the same. This has been the predominant factor establishing a strong base for plastic pipes market in China.

Despite serious environmental concerns surrounding the use of plastics, it has been observed that plastic remains a preferred choice among pipe manufacturers owing to its light weight and cost efficiency in comparison with other popular choices. Pipes manufactured from non-plastic materials are expensive more prone to leakage. However, biodegradability and recyclability will remain a major concern accounting for serious regulatory implications associated with plastic pipes. Manufacturers are thus innovating with sustainable plastic types such as polyethylene (PE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE).

High Quality and Durability Remain Sought-after Features

Plastic products are considered as long lasting and completely durable which can serve the purpose of transmission for a long period of time. The plastic pipes are inert and are less likely to react to damp and moist conditions. Furthermore, the extensive corrosion resistance and chemical resistance also complements and enhances the serving life of the pipes.

Additionally, plastic pipes are more preferred for the underwater sewer works and concealed piping assembly in the buildings as they provide long service life and are less susceptible for replacement and repairs, thus, making the plastic pipes assembly a maintenance free system causing a noteworthy reduction in the entire assembly cost. These features are expected to spur the growth of the China plastic pipes market.

China Plastic Pipes Market: Vendor Insights

The report uncovers valuable insights on the competitive scenario of China’s plastic pipes market, emphasizing various developmental strategies of leading market players. Some key players in the market are Na Ya Plastics Corp., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., GF Piping Systems Ltd., Rehau, Hebei Dingsu plastic Sales Co., Ltd., and Kunshan Pinhong Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. Prominent companies in plastic pipes market are investing significantly in R&D of sustainable plastics. Product innovation strategies of major players are centered around the demands of the thriving residential sector.

