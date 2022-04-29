When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 29, 2022 FDA Publish Date: April 29, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain metal fragments Company Name: H-E-B Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays for potential metal fragments in product. The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall upon investigation of two consumer complaints. As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products:

UPC Number Product Size 4122010951 H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies 12OZ 4122048898 Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray N/A

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.