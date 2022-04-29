COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- FDA Publish Date:
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
May contain metal fragments
- Company Name:
- H-E-B
- Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
Product Description
Company Announcement
H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays for potential metal fragments in product. The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.
All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall upon investigation of two consumer complaints. As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves.
The voluntary recall impacts the following products:
|UPC Number
|Product
|Size
|4122010951
|H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies
|12OZ
|4122048898
|Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray
|N/A
Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- H-E-B Customer Service
- 1-855-432-4438