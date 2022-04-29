AG Healey Hosts Eleventh Annual National Cyber Crime Conference  

BOSTON — This week, Attorney General Maura Healey hosted the eleventh annual National Cyber Crime Conference, the largest conference of its kind aimed at helping equip law enforcement and prosecutors with the tools and skills to effectively detect and combat cyber crime.

Nearly 1,200 law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and investigators from across the country attended the three-day conference both virtually and in-person. During her opening remarks to kick off the conference on Tuesday, AG Healey spoke about the growing demand for significant expertise in the field as more and more criminal activity moves onto the Darknet and with the ongoing threat of cyberwarfare from Russia.

“Every year, the topics we cover in this conference become more relevant and urgent to law enforcement and society, especially in the world we are living in today,” AG Healey said. “I’m so grateful that, with the help of our partners and sponsors, we are able to bring together some of the world’s top cyber experts to provide law enforcement, prosecutors, and investigators from across the country with the latest tools and techniques to protect our financial systems, infrastructure, and residents from cyber threats.”

Special Agent Christopher Siliciano from the FBI’s High-Tech Organized Crime Squad in Los Angeles delivered the conference’s keynote address and spoke about leading the investigation into the prolific Darknet methamphetamine vendor, NoLove. Under Siliciano’s leadership and with the partnership of the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Postal Inspections Service, and state and local partners, the investigation resulted in the arrest of 17 individuals and the seizure of 125 lbs of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, and $6.6 million in cryptocurrency.

The conference also featured notable speakers and presenters from the cyber security industry, including Crowdstrike Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry, and consisted of nearly 200 sessions that included labs, lectures, presentations and certification programs. Attendees were trained on a wide range of topics including geofence warrants, key trends on the Darknet, protecting personal information, ransomware and cryptocurrency investigations, prosecuting crimes in the era of video and image manipulation, and search and seizure in the digital world.

The conference was hosted by the AG’s Office in partnership with the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), the National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C), the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC), the National Criminal Justice Training Center (NCJTC), and SEARCH, the National Consortium for Justice Information and Statistics, and our technology partner, Zoom.

The conference’s sponsors and exhibitors were Cellebrite, Magnet Forensics, Amped Software, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Oxygen Forensics, Teel Technologies, Medex Forensics, Passware, the University of New Haven, Ace Technology Partners, ADF Solutions, Berla Corporation, Cobwebs Technologies, Cyacomb, Cyber Triage, DATAPILOT, Grayshift, Hawk Analytics, iNPUT-ACE, MOS Equipment, MSAB, OSINT combine, Safer Schools Together, Scanwriter, and Susteen.

Attendees at this week’s event represented 38 states, as well as Canada, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom. Law enforcement, prosecutors, and investigators attended from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshall Service, U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police, Boston Police Department, and district attorney’s offices and police departments across the country.

The AG’s Office has long made the prevention and prosecution of cyber crime a top priority and has a state-of-the-art Digital Evidence Lab in Boston. Since 2008, the AG’s Office has provided cyber training for more than 20,000 state and local law enforcement personnel from across the state and the nation.

