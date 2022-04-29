Operation Lone Star Apprehends Over 239.8K Migrants, Continues To Secure The Border

April 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry in response to the federal government's unwillingness to address the border crisis.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, multi-agency efforts have led to more than 239,849 migrant apprehensions, along with more than 14,364 criminal arrests — and more than 11,666 felony charges. Over 4,710 weapons and almost $37 million in currency have been seized. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 342 million lethal doses throughout the state.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

Governor Abbott, Texas State Leadership Approve $495.3 Million In Additional Funding For Operation Lone Star, Border Security Operations

Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, and House Appropriations Committee Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen approved the transfer of $495.3 million to continue funding Operation Lone Star and critical border operations at other state agencies.

WATCH: Governor Abbott Talks Historic Agreements With Mexican Border Governors On Fox News

Governor Abbott spoke with Fox News' Bret Baier on Monday evening, where he discussed the state's ongoing efforts to secure the border and provided an update on the historic agreements with all four Mexican border governors.

OP-ED: Governor Abbott: "Time for Biden to do his job: Secure our border"

Governor Abbott wrote an exclusive op-ed for Fox News highlighting President Biden's failure to secure the border and how Texas is stepping up in the federal government's absence through Operation Lone Star to stop the flow of deadly drugs, rising crime, and illegal immigrants into the United States.

WATCH: DPS Lt. Olivarez Says Border Agents Are 'Tied Up, Overwhelmed' With Latest Migrant Surge On Fox News

DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez tells Fox News border patrol agents are 'tied up, overwhelmed' with latest migrant surge at the border as Texas prepares for President Biden ending Title 42 expulsions.

VIDEO: DPS Aircraft Assists DPS Units With Locating Group Of Migrants, Suspected Cartel Member

Texas DPS troopers and Aircraft Division were able to apprehend a group of illegal immigrants sneaking through a private ranch in Zavala County. One of the illegal immigrants is a suspected cartel member and guide.

VIDEO: DPS Traffic Stop In West Texas Uncovers 31 Migrants Being Smuggled

A United States citizen was arrested for human smuggling and 31 illegal immigrants were apprehended by DPS in a collaborative effort with the Texas Game Wardens and Reeves County Sheriff's Office after DPS received a 9-1-1 call regarding human smuggling involving a trailer off of Interstate 20.

Texas National Guard Stops Human Smuggling Operation Near Brownsville

Texas Air National Guardsmen helped stop a human smuggling operation on April 19 near Brownsville. The thwarted operation led to the arrest of a human smuggler and the apprehension of seven illegal migrants. The guardsmen spotted the smuggler crossing the border in a silver car. The driver of the car lost control, crashed into a Port of Brownsville gate, and the migrants ran into the brush. Texas National Guardsmen, DPS Troopers, and Border Patrol agents located eight individuals.

Agencies Apprehend 13 Migrants On Privately Owned Land Near Jim Hogg County

Members of the Texas Army National Guard, DPS, and U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 13 migrants illegally trespassing on privately owned land near Jim Hogg County. The trespassers were spotted by Border Patrol agents who alerted DPS troopers who were patrolling nearby. The troopers, accompanied by Texas Guardsmen, responded to the Border Patrol agent’s request for assistance in tracking and apprehending the trespassing group.

Texas National Guard Soldiers Train For Mass Migration Response

Texas Military Department Delta Company, from Task Force East, arrived near the Anzalduas Bridge for a Mass Migration Response Exercise on April 23. The purpose was to train for a rapid response in the event of a mass migration movement across the Rio Grande River near McAllen.

READ: Border Official: Facts Directly Contradict Biden Administration's 'Walls Don't Work' Talking Points

DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez tells Guy Benson with Townhall about the Biden Administration's inaccurate statement that border walls do not work.

WATCH: DPS Assistant Chief Stacy Holland Talks Drug Smuggling Increase At The Border On Newsmax

DPS Assistant Chief Stacy Holland joined Newsmax for an interview discussing the increase of drug smuggling across the border into Texas as a result of the federal government's inaction to secure the border.