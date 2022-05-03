Agility CMS Expands Its Composability

Agility CMS Logo G2 Agility CMS leader Composable Digital Experiences made easy with Agility CMS

Agility CMS aims to simplify how users integrate with third-party APIs, how developers build new applications, and enhance the user interface of the CMS.

We’ve noticed that customers are looking at their previous monolithic systems and recognizing that it can’t do everything they want it to, and it’s slow to roll out.” — Jon Voigt, CEO of Agility CMS

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agility CMS, a leading headless content management platform for creating powerful Enterprise ready digital experiences , has announced the expansion of its composability offerings through the launch of its new marketplace and the redevelopment of its app framework to support those marketplace applications.By introducing these changes, the headless platform aims to simplify how users integrate with third-party APIs, how developers build new applications, and enhance the user interface and editor experience of the CMS. With several new integrations, APIs, and pre-built models, Agility CMS provides the tools to get enterprises up and running fast.More than ever, organizations are moving their products and services online. However, each company has its own unique requirements. To meet these requirements, Agility CMS embraces the best-of-breed concepts of MACH architecture and composability to provide customers with a future-proof design that allows them to iterate and swap components as the customer journey evolves.“High-growth companies rely on multiple cloud-based tools to help them solve problems quickly. As these businesses evolve, Agility CMS’ microservices architecture enables them to swap out the tools for what can better serve them at each new stage,” said Agility CMS CTO Joel Varty.“We don’t want our customers to feel like they need to change how they do things. Instead, our composable approach enhances your business, helping to increase profits in the long term,” he added.“We’ve noticed that customers are looking at their previous monolithic systems and recognizing that it can’t do everything they want it to, and it’s slow to roll out,” said Jon Voigt, CEO of Agility CMS. “We’ve always believed that customers should be able to tie together best-of-breed solutions as they see fit, and we’re happy that the industry and businesses today are recognizing the value of this approach,” he added.Agility CMS’ long-standing position as a hybrid headless CMS with an intuitive content authoring experience has enticed forward-thinking brands from various industries, resulting in doubled sales in 2021

