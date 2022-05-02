National Exit Planning Survey Released at Exit Planning Summit

This exit planners survey is the second annual comprehensive look at both the industry and its practitioners.

The ExitMap® announces the release of the second National Exit Planners Survey, at the Exit Planning Institutes’ National Exit Planning Summit.

Baby Boomers own companies that employ millions of workers. The shift in the entrepreneurial class will be seismic.” — John F. Dini

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ExitMap®, a premiere discovery process for exit planners announces the release of their second National Exit Planners Survey at the Exit Planning Institutes’ National Exit Planning Summit. The Summit welcomes over 500 advisors to the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.

The 2022 National Exit Planning Advisors’ Survey is the only comprehensive review of our industry from the practitioner’s point of view. With over 3,000,000 Baby Boomer owners in the process of transitioning from their businesses, the exit planning industry is rapidly growing to provide essential services. John F. Dini CEPA, CExP, ExitMap® Founder and award-winning author affirms, “These are mostly the more mature, more profitable, and more established companies in their space. Baby Boomers aren’t running mom-and-pop startups."

Just over a decade ago, exit planning was a niche practice with only a few hundred advisors. In response to the tidal wave of transitioning business owners, exit planning is a professional subspecialty practiced by thousands of CPAs, attorneys, business consultants, coaches, financial planners, insurance agents, wealth managers, bank loan officers, and other advisors to support the approximately 10 trillion dollars being transferred.

The general lack of knowledge regarding exit planning among business owners has been well documented in surveys by the Exit Planning Institute (EPI). This is reflected by the fact that almost two-thirds of exit planning engagements come through referrals from other professionals who do not engage in planning.

In an effort to discover best practices specific to the exit planning industry, the National Exit Planners Survey was sent to over 3000 Exit Planning professionals. ExitMap® reported a 95% confidence level with a 5.3% variance on results.

The survey results are available at www.exitplannerssurvey.com. ExitMap® Founder, John F. Dini is available for interviews, TV, podcast, and radio appearances.

About ExitMap®

ExitMap® is a structured discovery process. It is used by professionals in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. Known for its instructive training and client focus. ExitMap® has become a trusted mainstay in the growing exit planning industry.

About John F. Dini, CEPA, CExP

John F. Dini has coached over 500 business owners, for almost 30 years. He boasts of over 12,000 hours of face-to-face work with owners. For the last 15 years, he has been helping owners transition their businesses as they prepare to retire. John has owned successful companies in manufacturing, distribution, and health care, as well as several in B2B services. Two of his books, "Hunting in a Farmer's World" and "Your Exit Map," have won multiple awards, and he writes a successful column on the joys (and terrors) of owning a business at www.awakeat2oclock.com. In 2015 his company designed The ExitMap®, a timely suite of coaching tools for advisors to help business owners, focused specifically on helping Baby Boomer owners transition from their businesses.

Contacts



Why I Created the ExitMap