THE TAILORY NEW YORK HAS BEEN CAST WITH AN ENSEMBLE OF DESIGNERS

TO READY DERBY REVELERS AT A SOHO POP UP EVENT CURATED BY LITO CREATIVE

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning today, The Tailory New York will partake in this weekend’s “Dress Dapper For The Derby: Old Forester Pop-Up Shop Opening Celebration”. The event’s location is Energi SoHo, 182 LaFayette Street, NY, NY 10013.SoHo’s own, The Tailory New York is one of three designers selected to deliver “dapper style” by event-runners Lito Creative. The collective goal is to stylishly prepare those planning to attend next week’s Kentucky Derby, and Derby parties held elsewhere. Inevitably, a lot of fun will be had in the process thanks to Old Forester, the event’s headliner!“Being a part of an inclusive and in-person event in our home neighborhood warms my heart.” says Shao Yang, Founder & Creative Director at The Tailory New York. “Big thank you to event-runner Lito Creative, the folks at Brown-Forman and also to the staff of their iconic founding brand, Old Forester. Additionally, we are looking forward to collaborating with our co-starring designers, FlameKeepers Hat Club, and Mona Assemi Jewelry, respectively.According to Yang: “Coincidentally, the bar in our showroom is stocked with Old Forester, as well as Brown-Forman fan favorites Woodford Reserve, and Jack Daniel’s, respectively. It is also a known neighborhood legend that our client-base frequently enjoys the deliciousness of Brown-Forman’s Chambord brand. As long as I can remember, the front of our bar has featured the brand’s opulently designed orb-shaped bottle.”To learn more about The Tailory New York, head to https://thetailorynyc.com/ , and/or https://www.instagram.com/thetailorynyc/ The Tailory New York is an appointment-only, women-owned, and operated bespoke clothing company that combines modern fashion design with the heritage art of custom-tailoring. They believe that custom suits are genderless, and they cater in equal measure to men, women, and non-binary individuals.DM: @thetailorynyc