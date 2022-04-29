Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For May 2022

April 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of May. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.

“The extension of emergency SNAP benefits for May will help ensure that families can put nutritious food on their tables,” said Governor Abbott. “We are grateful to HHSC and USDA for the continued effort to provide support for families across Texas.”

“I’m proud that HHSC is able to give a helping hand to Texas families in need,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “This gives Texans access to fresh produce and other healthy foods to provide nutritious meals for their families.”

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by May 31.

The emergency May allotments are in addition to the more than $6.7 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.